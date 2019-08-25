(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day international research conference on the impact of religious ritual of fasting on health concluded here on Sunday with the recommendation that followers in particular and people in general need to inculcate abstinence and moderation for a physically and spiritually healthy life.

The moot being the third Ramadan and Health conference organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) was attended by delegates from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and researchers from different other universities of the country.

Vice Chancellor of JSMU, Professor Syed Mohammed Tariq Rafi, stated on the occasion that the conference was organised in the month of Zilhajj so that the participants may share details of their respective studies initiated or conducted in the Ramzan with regard to its impact on people who fasted in the holy month.

Researchers found fasting as an important way of life that can be adopted as a regular feature for any one in good health with lifelong impact on their well being.

Chairman of the conference, Professor Nazeer Khan on the occasion said as many as 40 research papers were submitted and read in the conference pertaining to diabetes, neuroscience and psychiatric medicine, heart and kidney ailments, nutrition, and pregnency related complications.

The experts who attended the moot included Pro Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Professor Khawar Saeed Jamali, Professor Samad Shera, Professor Umar Farooq from Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Prof Zaman Khan of Sir Syed University, Prof Abdullah Dhayo of Sindh University, Prof Aneela Ata ur Rehman Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women, Prof Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi,Principal of Sindh Medical College, Dean JSMU Surgery Prof Sughra Parveen, Prof Nazli Hussain of DUHS, Prof Wasay Shakir and Dr Waqar Kashif of Aga Khan University and many others.