UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Research Conference Concludes With Recommendation Of Moderation As Essential Part Of Life

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Sun 25th August 2019 | 06:50 PM

Int'l research conference concludes with recommendation of moderation as essential part of life

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2019 ) :A three-day international research conference on the impact of religious ritual of fasting on health concluded here on Sunday with the recommendation that followers in particular and people in general need to inculcate abstinence and moderation for a physically and spiritually healthy life.

The moot being the third Ramadan and Health conference organised by Jinnah Sindh Medical University (JSMU) was attended by delegates from Iran, Saudi Arabia, Malaysia and researchers from different other universities of the country.

Vice Chancellor of JSMU, Professor Syed Mohammed Tariq Rafi, stated on the occasion that the conference was organised in the month of Zilhajj so that the participants may share details of their respective studies initiated or conducted in the Ramzan with regard to its impact on people who fasted in the holy month.

Researchers found fasting as an important way of life that can be adopted as a regular feature for any one in good health with lifelong impact on their well being.

Chairman of the conference, Professor Nazeer Khan on the occasion said as many as 40 research papers were submitted and read in the conference pertaining to diabetes, neuroscience and psychiatric medicine, heart and kidney ailments, nutrition, and pregnency related complications.

The experts who attended the moot included Pro Vice Chancellor Dow University of Health Sciences Professor Khawar Saeed Jamali, Professor Samad Shera, Professor Umar Farooq from Ayub Medical College Abbottabad, Prof Zaman Khan of Sir Syed University, Prof Abdullah Dhayo of Sindh University, Prof Aneela Ata ur Rehman Vice Chancellor Peoples Medical University for Women, Prof Ghulam Sarwar Qureshi,Principal of Sindh Medical College, Dean JSMU Surgery Prof Sughra Parveen, Prof Nazli Hussain of DUHS, Prof Wasay Shakir and Dr Waqar Kashif of Aga Khan University and many others.

Related Topics

Sindh Iran Abbottabad Saudi Arabia Malaysia May Women Sunday From Share Ramadan

Recent Stories

DEWA, Huawei hold summit on AI, digital transforma ..

26 minutes ago

Ajman DED issues resolution on organisation of tra ..

41 minutes ago

AED33 million Dubai Studio City pipe extension wor ..

1 hour ago

UAE leaders congratulate Uruguay on Independence D ..

2 hours ago

Dubai Economy sees 63% increase in global brands s ..

2 hours ago

Emirates Post issues commemorative stamp celebrati ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.