ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2021 ):Speakers at the International Seminar on "Challenges for the Healthcare in Pandemics" held here Thursday acknowledged the contribution of science and technology sector for the betterment of humanity during the challenging situation of COVID-19.

The seminar was organized by COMSTECH and IEEE Educational Activities Karachi Section.

"The year 2020 is significant in every definition of the world. I have seen over 3 million deaths, over 300 million infections and over $15 trillion loss to economies all over the world caused by this pandemic", Coordinator General, COMSTECH, Professor Dr. M. Iqbal Choudhary said.

Speaking on the occasion, he quoted Malinda Gates saying that any calamity of this magnitude can magnify the calamities that already exist.

The difference between haves and have nots have increased. Systemic crisis increased, mentioned Dr. Choudhary.

He appreciated by saying that what science has done in the last one year is truly remarkable. Science and technology exceeded the global expectations.

Dr. Choudhary mentioned that when everything has failed such that global economic cooperation, science and technology delivered during the pandemic.

"We have seen the biological understanding, development of diagnostics and vaccines have happened during the prevailing global health crisis".

Technology has fulfilled all the promises which it has made to humanity at large. However; this is not the last pandemic, we need to prepare and be resilient for the next health challenges, he informed.

The pandemic opens new dimensions of thinking in every walk of life, especially our health care industry which now requires new ways of working, new methods of communication, finding new solutions to problems and try to innovate solutions.

Digital health in the current era is more than just online virtual visits and distant patent monitoring, he said.

He also mentioned that our partnership with IEEE being the largest professional organization in the world has been extremely fruitful and we have organized a lot of joint events in the past.

COMSTECH is Pakistan's strongest intergovernmental organization with the aim to enhance science and technology cooperation in OIC member states.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Muhammad Sadiq Ali Khan said COVID-19 pandemic primarily redesigned the health care system and highlighted the important of gap that can be problematic in the future.

The seminar was address by Prof. Jim Buckley of university of Limerick, Prof. Maurice Mulvenna, Ulster university, Prof Andrew Ware, university of South Wales and Dr. Wasswa William, Mbarara University of Science and Technology.