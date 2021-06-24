Intl Seminar On "Recent Challenges & Prospects Of Horticulture In Pakistan" Held At PMAS-AAUR

A two-day international seminar on "Recent Challenges & Prospects of Horticulture in Pakistan" was organized here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2021 ) :A two-day international seminar on "Recent Challenges & Prospects of Horticulture in Pakistan" was organized here on Wednesday at Pir Mehr Ali Shah Arid Agriculture University, Rawalpindi (PMAS-AAUR).

PMAS-AAUR Department of Horticulture organized the seminar in collaboration with University office of Research, Innovation & Commercialization (ORIC) with the objectives to develop an insight on advances in horticulture research and to assess the challenges for horticulture industry in post-covid situations.

This seminar will also be helpful to explore opportunities and develop inter-academia linkages.

The speakers addressing the inaugural session of the seminar said that the horticulture sector had great potential and stressed the need to develop a national policy for horticulture development that integrated the views of all the stakeholders.

They suggested that sustainability in the horticulture sector could be achieved through better breeding/genetics, bio-technology, crop modeling, climate smart and resilient crops, and capacity building of human resources.

Prof Dr. Shahid Mehmood Baig, Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation (PSF) was chief guest and Dr. Iqrar A. Khan former Vice Chancellor University of Agriculture Faisalabad (UAF) was keynote speaker. Prof Dr Qamar uz Zaman Vice Chancellor PMAS-AAUR, Deans, Directors, faculty members and postgraduate students were also present on the occasion.

Prof. Dr Shahid Mehmood Baig said that Academia-Industry linkages were very important to promote the research culture in the country and overcome the research budget issues because the budget allocated for R&D was very low as compared to the neighboring countries.

He said that the Pakistan Science Foundation was working hard to support the Pakistani scientists by allocating funds for their research.

He said that a 15-20% share of the industry was being fixed by PSF to cater for this issue.

The government was trying hard to promote applied research culture in Pakistan by allocating maximum funds, he said.

He further stated that Pakistan had tremendous potential in developing the horticulture sector, to harness this potential. He lauded the efforts being made by PMAS-AAUR in facilitating the farmers for adopting the latest technologies/techniques in various agricultural chores.

Dr. Iqrar A. Khan delivered the keynote address and explained the horticulture sector in detail. He also spoke about the horticulture scope in Pakistan, its production technologies, supply chain systems and post harvest management to enhance the quality and quantity of produce.

In his address, he further said that Pakistan had a great potential for horticulture due to variations in land and climate which provided opportunities for the production of a wide range of horticulture crops.

He emphasized the research on horticultural plants and related aspects were the need of the hour for food security in the country.

In his concluding address, Prof Dr Qamar uz Zaman said that Pakistan had many challenges in Research & Development (R&D) but the opportunities were more than challenges.

He said that the R&D culture could not be promoted until the academia-industry linkages strengthen. He was of the view that there was dire need to formulate a comprehensive horticultural policy that should indicate the broad direction, create institutions and define their respective roles, make rules for coordination, set safety standards and provide an incentive and rewards system for various stakeholders. Within this framework the government's role should be confined to policy formulation, regulation, capacity building and facilitation, while the private sector would take the lead in investment and value chain development, on its own or public-private partnership basis, he said.