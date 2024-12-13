Open Menu

Intl Seminar On Urdu Literature Held At Sargodha University

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published December 13, 2024 | 07:51 PM

The Department of Urdu Language and Literature at the University of Sargodha recently hosted a one-day international seminar titled 'Enlightenment and Coexistence in Urdu Literature'

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The Department of urdu Language and Literature at the University of Sargodha recently hosted a one-day international seminar titled 'Enlightenment and Coexistence in Urdu Literature'.

The event aimed to explore the role of Urdu literature in fostering harmony, tolerance, and intellectual development.

The distinguished poet and critic Dr. Syed Taqi Abidi from Canada graced the seminar as the chief guest. The event was also attended by Prof. Dr. Naseem Abbas Ahmar, Chairman of the Department of Urdu Language and Literature, along with Dr.

Sumaira Ijaz, Dr. Sajid Javed, Amir Sohail, faculty members, and a large number of students.

During his address, Dr. Syed Tariq Abidi emphasized the critical role of Urdu literature in promoting coexistence and mutual respect. He discussed the profound contributions of Dr. Allama Muhammad Iqbal, highlighting how Iqbal’s philosophy continues to inspire intellectual enlightenment and the pursuit of harmony. Additionally, he reflected on the origins of Urdu as a unifying language, which encapsulates the rich cultural diversity of South Asia.

