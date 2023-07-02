Open Menu

Int'l Seminar Will Organize On Completion Of 10-year Of CPEC

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 02, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Int'l seminar will organize on completion of 10-year of CPEC

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jul, 2023 ) :Preparations for holding an International Seminar on the completion of 10 years of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) kicked off in the provincial capital Peshawar which would be scheduled on July 5.

The Chinese Cultural Center China Window in Peshawar is going to present papers on the usefulness of CPEC in the seminar organized in collaboration with the Higher education Commission, KP Investment board and IM Sciences.

The seminar will have four sessions in which prominent personalities from different fields of life will express their views on this great project of Pakistan-China friendship.

During the seminar to be held on July 5, awards will also be given to those Pakistani and Chinese companies who have invested a lot in CPEC projects and besides providing employment to a large number of people, have contributed to the economic development of Pakistan.

Played a prominent role, according to the organizers of China Window, this will be the first and unique seminar of its kind in Peshawar, in which the speakers will express their views on the project on the completion of ten years of CPEC, while videos of various projects will also be shown.

