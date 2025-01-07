Open Menu

Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference Held

Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM

Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference held

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab Arts Council organized Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference in collaboration with International Shah Hamdan Association to commemorate the birth anniversary of Syed Ali Hamdani, also known as Hazrat Shah Hamadan.

The conference was presided over by prominent scholar Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, with Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, as the chief guest.

The event also included the introductory presentation of a Ph.D. thesis on Hazrat Shah Hamadan by distinguished researcher, Dr. Hussain Ahmed from NUML University.

Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi in his address emphasized that promoting the teachings of Hazrat Shah Hamadan could help eliminate terrorism and sectarianism from the country.

Shazia Rizwan stated that Shah Hamadan serves as a great bridge between Central Asia, Kashmir, and Pakistan.

She highlighted that Shah Hamadan studied at the madrasa of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan and was a disciple of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam.

Dr. Hussain Ahmed expressed pride in having compiled over 100 works of Hazrat Shah Hamadan from the British library and other esteemed universities. He underlined the need to republish these invaluable contributions.

Amirullah Aseer, a prominent scholar remarked that Hazrat Shah Hamadan strengthened cultural ties between Central Asia and the region. The conference also passed two resolutions. The first resolution called for the government to develop a robust policy to get rid of conflict in Parachinar. Second resolution urged the government to ensure the repair of the Lowari Tunnel and direct the National Highway Authority to keep it open year-round.

A large number of people from twin cities participated in the conference.

