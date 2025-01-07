Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference Held
Sumaira FH Published January 07, 2025 | 09:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2025) Punjab Arts Council organized Hazrat Shah Hamdan Conference in collaboration with International Shah Hamdan Association to commemorate the birth anniversary of Syed Ali Hamdani, also known as Hazrat Shah Hamadan.
The conference was presided over by prominent scholar Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi, with Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture, Shazia Rizwan, as the chief guest.
The event also included the introductory presentation of a Ph.D. thesis on Hazrat Shah Hamadan by distinguished researcher, Dr. Hussain Ahmed from NUML University.
Dr. Ghazanfar Mehdi in his address emphasized that promoting the teachings of Hazrat Shah Hamadan could help eliminate terrorism and sectarianism from the country.
Shazia Rizwan stated that Shah Hamadan serves as a great bridge between Central Asia, Kashmir, and Pakistan.
She highlighted that Shah Hamadan studied at the madrasa of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya in Multan and was a disciple of Hazrat Shah Rukn-e-Alam.
Dr. Hussain Ahmed expressed pride in having compiled over 100 works of Hazrat Shah Hamadan from the British library and other esteemed universities. He underlined the need to republish these invaluable contributions.
Amirullah Aseer, a prominent scholar remarked that Hazrat Shah Hamadan strengthened cultural ties between Central Asia and the region. The conference also passed two resolutions. The first resolution called for the government to develop a robust policy to get rid of conflict in Parachinar. Second resolution urged the government to ensure the repair of the Lowari Tunnel and direct the National Highway Authority to keep it open year-round.
A large number of people from twin cities participated in the conference.
Recent Stories
Minister of Foreign Affairs in Syrian Transitional Government visits Sheikh Zaye ..
Arab Plast: Global companies expand in region through UAE
Sharjah Ruler honours winners of Al Qawafi Award 2024
Ahmed bin Mohammed inaugurates 30th edition of DUPHAT
‘Volunteering Hours Award’ promotes kindness, community service
Fiber Connect Council MENA to hold its 14th conference, exhibition in Dubai
DP World hits 100 million TEU capacity milestone
Ducab achieves year of unprecedented growth, sustainability milestones
Hamdan bin Mohammed: Dubai’s enduring public-private partnerships key catalyst ..
DAE signs definitive agreement to acquire Nordic Aviation Capital
Ministry of Foreign Affairs leads digital innovation, rapid response in 2024: A ..
Hashr Al Maktoum inaugurates 17th session of ‘Arab Plast’ in Dubai
More Stories From Pakistan
-
City's air quality remains unhealthy2 minutes ago
-
DIG Islamabad vows to tighten noose on gang members to eliminate crime2 minutes ago
-
Serena Chowk Interchange; work on underpass at Khyayaban-e-Soharwardy road near completion2 minutes ago
-
Int'l Shah Hamdan Conference held2 minutes ago
-
RDA issues notices to owners of five illegal land subdivisions12 minutes ago
-
Punjab govt transfers various officers12 minutes ago
-
Partly cloudy, cold weather forecast for Lahore12 minutes ago
-
Meeting decides to introduce Electric Vehicle Policy to address challenges of air pollution22 minutes ago
-
2,000 Liters of adulterated milk discarded on Sheikhupura road32 minutes ago
-
Man receives burns in fire incident32 minutes ago
-
Senior politician Haji Bilour calls on JUI-F chief42 minutes ago
-
SPSC announces result for the post of Assistant collector part -ll42 minutes ago