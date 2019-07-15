UrduPoint.com
Int'l Sikh Convention On Aug 31

Mon 15th July 2019 | 11:03 PM

An "International Sikh Convention" will be held in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on August 31, 2019 at the Governor's House

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2019 ) :An "International Sikh Convention" will be held in connection with the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak on August 31, 2019 at the Governor's House.

This was decided during a meeting of the Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee, chaired by Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar, at the Governor's House here on Monday. Sikh Yatrees from USA, UK, Canada and India will attend the convention.

The meeting also decided to make Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (Retd) Ijaz Shah permanent member of the committee.

The meeting was attended by Federal Minister for education and Culture Shafqat Mehmood, Punjab Religious Affairs Minister Syed Saeedul Hassan Shah, Punjab Minister for Tourism Raja Yasir Humayun, Chairman Evacuee Trust Property board (ETPB), Commissioner Lahore Division and relevant officers from Kartarpur and Nankana Sahib.

The meeting was briefed about arrangements made so far regarding the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak and Kartarpur Corridor.

The Governor Punjab will visit Nankana Sahib after Kartarpur and a strategy has been finalised vis-vis arrangements in Nankana and Kartarpur regarding 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The Religious Tourism and Heritage Committee decided in the meeting to launch full awareness campaign for making the birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak memorable and ensuring maximum participation of the Sikh community including that of India.

The meeting decided that Governor Punjab will meet Federal Interior Minister Brigadier (R) Ijaz Shah for ensuring maximum visas for the Sikh Yatrees coming for celebration of Baba Guru Nanak birth anniversary.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar said he was hopeful that Prime Minister Imran Khan-led federal government and the Punjab government would be able to generate 4-5 billion Dollars from tourism the way they are working hard on it.

He said the steps would be ensured for visa facilitation and other matters of Sikh Yatrees. He expressed pleasure over headway in talks over Kartarpur Corridor and said, "We want that India should also complete its work in a speedy manner on Kartarpur Corridor."

