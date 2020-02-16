UrduPoint.com
'Int'l Snowboarding Championship 2020' To Kick Off At Malam Jabba On Monday

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sun 16th February 2020 | 05:10 PM

'Int'l Snowboarding Championship 2020' to kick off at Malam Jabba on Monday

MALAM JABBA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2020 ) :A three-day 'International Snowboarding Championship 2020' will kick off at 9,000 foot-high sloop of Malam Jabba on Monday (tomorrow) with an aim to promote the area as one of the top adventure travel destination of Swat.

The event, organizing by the Tourism Corporation Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (TCKP) in collaboration with private sector, is hosting some 15 international players from Afghanistan,Iran and other countries, who have arrived today at Malam Jabba Ski Resort, flexing their muscles to participate in the championship, an official source told APP on Sunday.

Around 20 local players had also reached at the ski resort and were taking part in practice session today, he added.

The event, featuring a few games like parallel joint slalom and joint slalom, was expected to draw tourists in droves from across the world, he hoped.

He said ski competitions would be held on Monday while snowboarding tournament would take place on February 18.

Prize money for the top three positions in each game would be Rs 100,000, 75,000 and 25,000, respectively, he added.

Malam Jabba was hosting a second winter sport competition in the present month that showed the government's commitment towards tourism promotion, the spokesperson of Samson Group of Companies said while highlighting the adventure tourism potential of Malam Jabba.

She said a large number of tourists thronged the valley during the recently held competition and same was being expected for the upcoming games.

The spokesperson said her company had also organized a winter sports festival last month that drew tourists from all parts of the world.

She said international v-loggers were also invited in the current event to capture the digital media which had been playing key role in tourism promotion.

