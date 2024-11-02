Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Saturday inaugurated the 9th International Solar Energy Meet exhibition

The two-day exhibition showcased latest innovations in solar energy and attracted over 80 local and international companies specializing in solar technology and renewable energy solutions.

The Chief Secretary visited various stalls and interacted with representatives from participating companies. He emphasized the importance of adopting environment-friendly and cost effective energy sources stressing that renewable energy, particularly solar power is vital to addressing current energy challenges.

“This event is a significant step towards promoting alternative energy solutions which align with our commitment to sustainable development and environmental preservation,” the Chief Secretary said.

He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to support growth of renewable energy sources and said that promotion of solar energy is a top priority of KP government.