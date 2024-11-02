Int'l Solar Energy Meet Inaugurated In Peshawar
Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2024 | 07:38 PM
Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Saturday inaugurated the 9th International Solar Energy Meet exhibition
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2024) Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry here on Saturday inaugurated the 9th International Solar Energy Meet exhibition.
The two-day exhibition showcased latest innovations in solar energy and attracted over 80 local and international companies specializing in solar technology and renewable energy solutions.
The Chief Secretary visited various stalls and interacted with representatives from participating companies. He emphasized the importance of adopting environment-friendly and cost effective energy sources stressing that renewable energy, particularly solar power is vital to addressing current energy challenges.
“This event is a significant step towards promoting alternative energy solutions which align with our commitment to sustainable development and environmental preservation,” the Chief Secretary said.
He reaffirmed the government’s dedication to support growth of renewable energy sources and said that promotion of solar energy is a top priority of KP government.
Recent Stories
Mirpurkhas police conducts crack down on inter-district robbery gang
Dry weather continues in Lahore
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered
WCLA celebrating life and works of Allama Iqbal
WASA recovers Rs335mn in October
Pak- Germany to start 2nd phase of ‘Billion Tree Afforestation Support Project ..
1.3mln children enrolled in schools owing to efforts of KP government: Tarakai
IG Islamabad reviews security measures, directs for enhanced patrolling
DC Kohat chairs meeting on under construction Ahmed Faraz park
Pak cueists win matches in World Snooker C’ship
PTA blocks 113, 133 TikTok accounts
Punjab industries, commerce minister inaugurates construction sector expo
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Mirpurkhas police conducts crack down on inter-district robbery gang4 minutes ago
-
6 dacoits arrested, weapons recovered4 minutes ago
-
WCLA celebrating life and works of Allama Iqbal4 minutes ago
-
WASA recovers Rs335mn in October4 minutes ago
-
1.3mln children enrolled in schools owing to efforts of KP government: Tarakai4 minutes ago
-
IG Islamabad reviews security measures, directs for enhanced patrolling4 minutes ago
-
DC Kohat chairs meeting on under construction Ahmed Faraz park4 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris to observe Jammu Martyrs Day on Nov 642 minutes ago
-
Islamabad Police returns lost purse to owner42 minutes ago
-
Two arrested for de-sealing factory42 minutes ago
-
SP Rawal Town holds open court to address people’s grievances42 minutes ago
-
1035 arrested for violating environmental laws43 minutes ago