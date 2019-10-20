ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2019 ) :After successful holding of two editions of International Students Convention Expo 2019 in Islamabad and Lahore, the 3rd edition of the Expo 2019 will be organized at 10 different venues in Karachi.

According to the schedule, 17 competitions and Inauguration of Students Art and Literary Festival will be held on 26th October 2019. City tour, ferry trip, peace walk, workshops and cultural event will be organized on 27th October 2019.

The International Students Convention and Expo will be held at the Institute of business Administration Main Campus Karachi on Monday 28 October. There will be an inauguration ceremony from 9am to 10 am and afterward, there will be three sessions; Entrepreneurship-A better Choice for earning livelihood University youth as a source of Tolerance, Dialogue and Conflict Management Youth as a catalyst for inclusive democracy and interfaith harmony The four sessions on the second day 2 on Tuesday October 29 will be conducted at the Institute of Business Administration Karachi on Responsive Pakistan for just and equitable society Media, cybercrime, youth and Peace building Role of Youth in drug free campuses and society Motivational Talk There will be International Students Convention Model United Nations in Iqra University Main Campus Karachi.

The closing ceremony of the Convention 2019 will be held on the same day.

The previous two conventions were an enormous success and students of 30+ nationalities had attended, participated, discussed, executed and took ownership of the convention. The conventions and expos were visited by more than 30,000 people, including students, honorable teachers, parents, entrepreneurs, respected vice-chancellors, media personals, and diplomats.

The students from more than 80 universities across the country participated in these mega events and showed their motivation and determination to change the world.

The students and experts with diverse backgrounds across the country will gather in Karachi to secure their future on 26-29th October 2019. It is expected that more than 20,000 students will visit the expo and most of them will be a direct part of the month long activities.