Open Menu

Int'l Study Aims To Reduce Early Childhood Obesity

Faizan Hashmi Published January 31, 2024 | 12:10 AM

Int'l study aims to reduce early childhood obesity

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) A recent study to understand and prevent childhood obesity discovered that the nutrients mums receive before and during pregnancy can make a real difference in how much weight their children put on in the first years of life.

The international research involves about 500 mothers and their children in New Zealand, Singapore and Britain, according to the study published in the peer-reviewed medical journal BMC Medicine.

Half the mothers in the study received an enriched supplement including vitamins B2, B6, B12, D, probiotics and myoinositol, together with standard pregnancy supplementation, while the other half were in a control group and received standard pregnancy supplementation alone. Neither the mums nor their medical teams knew which group they were in, Xinhua reported.

When researchers checked in on the children at age two years, they found half as many obese children in the cohort whose mothers were in the enriched supplement group, compared to the control group, the study said.

In addition, children of the mums in the enriched supplement group were almost 25 percent less likely to have experienced "rapid weight gain," a condition which often leads to obesity.

The data suggests supplementing mums before and during pregnancy can have benefits way beyond the pregnancy and for the women involved, said Prof.

Wayne Cutfield of pediatric endocrinology at the University of Auckland's Liggins Institute.

"It can impact their baby into childhood and potentially beyond," Cutfield said, adding the next stage of the research is to try to identify which of the various nutrients in the supplement are producing the beneficial impacts in terms of reducing or preventing unhealthy weight gain.

"We do not yet know the precise mechanism, but there's evidence some of the micronutrients are associated with body metabolism in pregnancy," he said, adding the research team continues to look at the impacts on the children when they are between six and eight years old, Cutfield said.

Prof. Keith Godfrey from the University of Southampton said rates of childhood obesity are continuing to rise in many countries, particularly in less advantaged groups.

The period before and during pregnancy may provide an opportunity to support better nutritional status for the mother as it could have lasting benefits for her child, Godfrey said.

The research was led by the University of Auckland's Liggins Institute and part of the NiPPeR study with the University of Southampton, the National University of Singapore and the Singapore Institute for Clinical Sciences.

Related Topics

Auckland Singapore Southampton Turkish Lira May Women National University From Weight New Zealand

Recent Stories

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Mac ..

Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh

21 minutes ago
 Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's ..

Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence

21 minutes ago
 Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia childr ..

Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children

24 minutes ago
 Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler

24 minutes ago
 Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit l ..

Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor

24 minutes ago
 Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with ..

Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts

30 minutes ago
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect pol ..

Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup

30 minutes ago
 Revenue department officials important in general ..

Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.

30 minutes ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

DC Kohat chairs meeting on general elections

30 minutes ago
 FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers ..

FPCCI delegation interacts with importers, dealers of Pakistani products in Saud ..

38 minutes ago
 Imperial College London library named after Pakist ..

Imperial College London library named after Pakistani scientist Dr Abdul Salam

38 minutes ago
 NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child ..

NCSW emphasizes on national consensus to end child marriage

38 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan