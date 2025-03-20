ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2025) Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that growing threat of terrorism and extremism remains one of Pakistan’s most pressing challenges.

He expressed these views in his address to a delegation of students from Harvard University, USA, at Parliament House, Islamabad.

He said that it is an alarming fact that Pakistan's neighboring country, Afghanistan, has increasingly become a safe haven for terrorist groups targeting Pakistan.

Ayaz Sadiq said that Afghanistan’s soil has been used as a base for launching terrorist activities directed at Pakistan, and the lack of effective control over these elements is exacerbating the situation.

This growing threat of terrorism could spiral out of control, extending its reach to neighboring countries and even to the larger international community, if not contained, he added.

Ayaz Sadiq also pointed out that the events of 9/11 serve as a stark reminder of how unchecked terrorism can expand, affecting not only the region but also impacting international peace and security.

He urged the global community to recognize that terrorism is not merely a challenge for Pakistan but an international threat that requires a united, concerted effort to confront and eliminate.

“Pakistan has long been at the forefront of the battle against terrorism," the Speaker added.

He reiterated that the Pakistani government has consistently provided evidence to the Afghan interim government regarding the presence of terrorist organizations operating from Afghan territory.

Ayaz Sadiq further highlighted that this issue has been repeatedly raised in the United Nations and communicated to high-ranking officials in the United States.

The Speaker expressed deep concern over the sophisticated weaponry left behind by the U.S. in Afghanistan, valued at an estimated $7 billion, which is now being used against Pakistan.

While praising the valour and commitment of Pakistan’s Security Forces and the immense sacrifices they have made in combating terrorism, he said that Pakistan has rendered over 90,000 sacrifices in the War Against Terrorism.

“Terrorism, he emphasized, represents a threat to civilization itself and must be eradicated for the sake of all nations.”

Ayaz Sadiq has said that the critical issue of climate change remains another existential challenge for Pakistan.

Despite contributing only 0.06% of global greenhouse gas emissions, Pakistan ranks among the most vulnerable countries to the devastating impacts of climate change.

He highlighted the tragic consequences of climate-related disasters in 2022, when Pakistan’s most vulnerable regions suffered significant losses, both in terms of human lives and economic damage.

Ayaz Sadiq called on the developed nations, which are responsible for the majority of global emissions, to significantly reduce their carbon footprints & support the developing countries suffering from Climate Change.

While Pakistan bears the brunt of these environmental disasters, it has contributed minimally to global emissions.

The Speaker emphasized that this imbalance requires urgent international action.

He reiterated that climate change is a global issue, and the international community must work together to mitigate its effects, providing assistance to countries like Pakistan, which are struggling to cope with the consequences.

Ayaz Sadiq also shared the National Assembly’s significant progress in recent years, especially in terms of modernization and digitalization.

He highlighted the various reforms aimed at improving legislative processes and increasing transparency.

One of the key initiatives he discussed was the establishment of the Law Drafting Council, which has played an instrumental role in enhancing the quality of legislative work.

He also emphasized the National Assembly's focus on youth empowerment. Over 5,000 young interns have been trained in the legislative process through hands-on experience, he stated.

In addition, the National Assembly has hosted Mock Parliaments, where young participants have taken on roles as ministers and opposition members, actively engaging in discussions on public policy. This initiative aims to build a future generation of informed leaders capable of navigating complex political landscapes, he added.

The Pakistan Institute for Parliamentary Services, under NA Speaker's leadership, has also been transformed into a premier training center for legislators. This initiative aims to enhance parliamentary expertise and strengthen democratic governance in Pakistan.

Furthermore, the Parliament House, which has earned the distinction of being the world’s first Green Parliament, exemplifies the National Assembly's commitment to environmental sustainability and good governance.

Ayaz Sadiq has said that social media is not reflecting true image of Pakistan at the international level. He invited Harvard students to explore Pakistan’s rich natural resources and breathtaking landscapes as it will change their perception. He pointed out the country’s northern regions, which have garnered global attention for their stunning beauty, as well as Pakistan’s role as a major producer of fruits, including mangoes and oranges.

He extended a warm invitation to the students to visit Pakistan, emphasizing that it is a peaceful and hospitable country often misrepresented in global media.

The Speaker expressed hope that through direct engagement, the students would gain a true understanding of Pakistan, its challenges, and its strengths.

APP/sra-zah