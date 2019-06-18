UrduPoint.com
Int'l Sustainable Gastronomy Day Being Observed

Like other parts of the globe, the International Sustainable Gastronomy Day being observed Tuesday across the world including Pakistan which emphasized the need to focus the world's attention on the role that sustainable gastronomy can play

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Like other parts of the globe, the International Sustainable Gastronomy Day being observed Tuesday across the world including Pakistan which emphasized the need to focus the world's attention on the role that sustainable gastronomy can play.

The day also reaffirms that all cultures and civilizations are contributors and crucial enablers of sustainable development.

It is study of relationship between food and culture. It is an art of preparing and serving rich or delicate and appetizing food, cooking styles of particular regions, and science of good eating.

The UN General Assembly (UNGA) in its resolution adopted on 21 December 2016 designated 18 June as an international observance, Sustainable Gastronomy Day.

The decision acknowledged gastronomy as a cultural expression related to the natural and cultural diversity of the world.

Sustainable gastronomy can play a role due to its inter linkages with the three dimensions of sustainable development, in achieving the Sustainable Development Goals by promoting, agricultural development, food security, nutrition, sustainable food production, and conservation of biodiversity.

Food products linked to their place of origin are economically and socially beneficial to rural areas and promote sustainable development, boasting an annual trade value of over $50 billion worldwide. Such products have specific characteristics, qualities or reputations stemming from their geographical origin.

