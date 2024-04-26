Open Menu

Int'l Symposium Addresses Capacity Building For Safe, Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling In Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 26, 2024 | 12:10 AM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Apr, 2024) Pakistan's ship recycling industry took a significant step forward on Thursday with the International Symposium on 'Capacity Building for Safe and Environmentally Sound Ship Recycling' (SENSREC) in Pakistan organized by the National Institute of Maritime Affairs (NIMA) in Karachi.

The event brought together key stakeholders from various maritime sectors to address critical challenges being faced by the industry given the dictates of the Hong Kong Convention. It paved the way for the revival of a sustainable future in ship recycling, a news release said.

Representatives from the Federal and Balochistan Government, PSBA, KS&EW, KPT, PMSA, GEMS, Gadani Ship breaking Labour Union, and NTUF participated in the symposium. Moreover, international experts including Professor Raphael Baumler from the World Maritime University and Mrs.

Rabia Razzaque from UN-ILO provided valuable insights and global perspectives.

The symposium highlighted Pakistan's immense potential to become a leader in the field of sustainable ship recycling. Emphasis was placed on adhering to international standards and regulations to ensure the safety of workers and the environment.

Chief Guest Senator Nisar Ahmed Khoro during his address highlighted the need for the revival of this industry and the much-needed concerted efforts of all the stakeholders. He urged stakeholders to collaborate on a comprehensive SENSREC program, considering a new era for Pakistan's maritime sector characterized by both economic growth, workers safety and environmental responsibility.

In his closing remarks President NIMA, Vice Admiral (R) Ahmed Saeed emphasized on paramount importance of safety and environmental stewardship in ship recycling practices.

