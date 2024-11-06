Intl symposium at FJWU explores women’s rights through religion, family dynamics, legal frameworks

- Home
Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Department of Islamic Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted an International Symposium titled “Impact of Religion, Family Dynamics, and Legal Frameworks on Women’s Rights and provided a dynamic platform for discussing the intersections of women’s rights, drawing attention to critical global issues affecting women.
The event featured two renowned international scholars: Dr. Rehana Parveen, Associate Professor at Birmingham Law school, UK, and Prof. Dr. Afsar Rathor, UN Ambassador for Peace from Austria.
Both speakers delivered insightful presentations, sharing their expertise on the influences of religious, familial, and legal frameworks on women’s rights worldwide.
Dr. Shahzadi Pakeeza, Chairperson of the Department of Islamic Studies, and Dr. Farhana Mehmood, the focal person for the symposium organized the event.
Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, FJWU, the chief guest, underscored the significant role of religion in fostering unity and global peace.
In her remarks, she expressed gratitude to the speakers, stating, “Their shared insights are invaluable for enriching our understanding of women’s rights in a diverse and interconnected world.”
The symposium is part of FJWU’s ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue on critical global issues, equipping the students and the faculty with the knowledge and perspectives necessary to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society.
