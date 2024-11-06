Open Menu

Intl Symposium At FJWU Explores Women’s Rights Through Religion, Family Dynamics, Legal Frameworks

Muhammad Irfan Published November 06, 2024 | 03:10 PM

Intl symposium at FJWU explores women’s rights through religion, family dynamics, legal frameworks

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2024) The Department of Islamic Studies, Fatima Jinnah Women University (FJWU) hosted an International Symposium titled “Impact of Religion, Family Dynamics, and Legal Frameworks on Women’s Rights and provided a dynamic platform for discussing the intersections of women’s rights, drawing attention to critical global issues affecting women.

The event featured two renowned international scholars: Dr. Rehana Parveen, Associate Professor at Birmingham Law school, UK, and Prof. Dr. Afsar Rathor, UN Ambassador for Peace from Austria.

Both speakers delivered insightful presentations, sharing their expertise on the influences of religious, familial, and legal frameworks on women’s rights worldwide.

Dr. Shahzadi Pakeeza, Chairperson of the Department of Islamic Studies, and Dr. Farhana Mehmood, the focal person for the symposium organized the event.

Prof. Dr. Bushra Mirza, Vice Chancellor, FJWU, the chief guest, underscored the significant role of religion in fostering unity and global peace.

In her remarks, she expressed gratitude to the speakers, stating, “Their shared insights are invaluable for enriching our understanding of women’s rights in a diverse and interconnected world.”

The symposium is part of FJWU’s ongoing commitment to fostering dialogue on critical global issues, equipping the students and the faculty with the knowledge and perspectives necessary to contribute to a more inclusive and equitable society.

Related Topics

World United Nations Birmingham Austria United Kingdom Women Fatima Jinnah Women University Family Event From Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

Strong bullish trend continues in PSX

38 minutes ago
 Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election ..

Salman Bhojani wins Texas State Assembly election unopposed

46 minutes ago
 realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models ..

Realme Announces Price Cuts for C63 and C53 Models in Pakistan: Premium Quality, ..

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti ..

Pakistan Navy Ship Zulfiquar Visits Port Djibouti During Deployment on Regional ..

1 hour ago
 Participants of 26th national security workshop vi ..

Participants of 26th national security workshop visited naval headquarters islam ..

2 hours ago
 Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

Spark 30C | The Ultimate Durable Smartphone

2 hours ago
Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speec ..

Donald Trump promises to end wars in Victory Speech

2 hours ago
 Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead ..

Pakistan likely to make two changes in squad ahead 2nd ODI against Australia

3 hours ago
 DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b ..

DISCOs file petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71b from consumers

4 hours ago
 Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US presi ..

Donald Trump beats Kamala Harris, becomes US president for second time

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2024

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 November 2024

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan