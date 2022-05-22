UrduPoint.com

Int'l Symposium On Animal Welfare, One Health Starts At SBBU

Published May 22, 2022

Int'l Symposium on Animal Welfare, One Health starts at SBBU

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2022 ) :First International Symposium on Animal Welfare and One Health commenced at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Sakrand town.

Scientists, experts and researchers from different countries including the United States, Australia, Italy, Spain, Indonesia, France, Egypt, India and China attended the symposium.

Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) and Chairman Public Accounts Committee Ghulam Qadir Chandio opened the symposium with his speech. Indonesian Consulate Dr June was Guest of Honour on the occasion. He participated in the symposium with his team.

The symposium attended by Vice Chancellor Shah Abdul Latif University Prof Dr Khalil Ibupoto and Vice Chancellor Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Prof Dr Ikram Ujjan.

Dr Shafique Baig Chairman Pakistan Science Foundation and President ECO Science foundation also graced the symposium and presented his research paper.

Prof Naeem Tariq Fisheries Expert, Mr Munir Ahmed Shah Sajada Nasheed Pir Zakri Sharif also attended the event while various faculty and Pakistan scientists presented their research papers. The symposium was attended by a large number of students.

