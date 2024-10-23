Int’l Symposium On ‘World Food Day 2024’ Held
The 2nd International Symposium on ‘World Food Day 2024’ was organized by the Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, The University of Faisalabad here on Wednesday
The symposium’s theme “Right to Food for a Better Life and a Better Future” brought together international and national experts to discuss sustainable food practices and address global food insecurity.
Renowned international speakers such as Prof Charles Oluwaseun Adetunji, Director of Research and Innovation at Edo State University, Nigeria, Dr Daniel Kyalo Willy, Senior Policy Manager for Agribusiness and Commercialization in Nigeria, addressed the participants via video link. National speakers included Dr Abdul Momin Rizwan Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Human Nutrition & Dietetics, NUMS, Rawalpindi, Dr Qasim Raza, Deputy Director (Operations) Punjab Food Authority, Faisalabad, Dr Muhammad Kamran, Associate Professor, Department of Nutrition and Dietetics, GCUF, and Dr Huma Umbreen, Asst Professor, Department of Nutritional Sciences, GCUF, contributed their expertise during the sessions and shared their insights on ensuring access to balanced nutrition and tackling global challenges like food waste.
In addition to the discussions, students of the university organized a food exhibition, showcasing food stalls that highlighted the preparation of balanced meals and the professional use of natural food ingredients in supplements. The experts and attendees appreciated the innovative ideas and practical applications demonstrated by the students.
In the Food Exhibition, students displayed innovative products covering four categories: Eggceptional Innovations - The Future of Egg Inspired Products, Nutraceutical Nest - A Gateway to Wellness Wonders, Food Bank Basket and Commercialized Product Revolutions.
The prominent national experts in nutrition also attended the symposium, discussing key issues such as ensuring access to balanced and nutritious food for all members of society, making food systems more sustainable, and addressing global challenges in the food sector.
The symposium also explored strategies to prevent food waste and enhance food security.
The symposium saw the active participation of faculty members and a large number of students from the university, making it a highly impactful and informative event.
