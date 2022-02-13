UrduPoint.com

Int'l Symposium To Highlight Significance Of Hydropower Development In Pakistan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 13, 2022 | 06:00 PM

Int'l symposium to highlight significance of hydropower development in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2022 ) :An international symposium on the hydropower development in Pakistan will be held on Monday in which Prime Minister Imran Khan would participate as a special guest.

The symposium would be held in the PM Office auditorium and addressed by the President International Commission on Large Dams, renowned experts from the US, China, Turkey, Switzerland and Australia, besides the Federal minister on water resources and chairman Wapda, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release on Sunday.

The objective of arranging an international symposium is to underline importance of technical and financial strategies with regard to construction of dams and the large hydropower projects.

The participants would also discuss the issues and solutions related to construction of hydropower projects and dams.

The event would also help in enhancing the capacity building of the engineers and manpower of Pakistan.

According to WAPDA, ten new dams would add 4,543 MW by 2026 and yet another 6,853MW of hydel energy to the national grid by 2028-29 under its vision of 'Decade of Dams' which would significantly contribute towards the socio-economic uplift of the under-developed areas. It would enhance the installed generation capacity of WAPDA from the existing 9,406 MW to 20,802 with more than 120 per cent increase by 2028-29 in a phased manner.

