SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, International Teachers' Day was observed across the northern Sindh on Wednesday to highlight the role of teachers in the development of the country.

International Teachers Day also known as `World Teachers Day` is held annually on October 5 to give the world better understanding of teachers and the role they play in the development of students and society.

Parents while saluting all the teachers with respect for their efforts and contributions in society, said that teachers are the benefactors of the nation and our pride. Today, we have to reiterate our commitment that honor and respect for the teacher will be ensured in every case, he added.

In Sukkur, the ceremonies arranged at Rotary Public School, New London Cambridge school Sukkur, Saint Marry,s High School, Y2K School, Bedal Public School, Babul islam School and several other educational institutes.

Principal Rotary Public School Ms Wajeeha Syed said that the day reminds us to unite against illiteracy and firmly stand for reverence of teachers in the society.

Speakers in Khairpur, Ghotki, Shikarpur, Jaccobabad, Kashmore-Kandhkot and other districts highlighted the role of teachers in the society and their importance in character building of children, besides imparting academic knowledge.