Int'l Teachers Day To Celebrate On Oct 5

Muhammad Irfan Published October 04, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Oct, 2022 ) :Teachers around the world will celebrate International Teachers Day on October 5 on the theme of "Transformation of Education begins with Teachers" to highlight their contribution in the field of education and shaping the social values.

The day was recommended by the United Nations Education, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) in 1994 while this year's theme has been set to honor the teachers who served during the COVID-19 pandemic and making post pandemic efforts to recover the education systems across the globe.

Teachers are the architects of nation who play significant role in scientific and intellectual development of the young generation. It is also incumbent upon various segments of society to respect and take care of their teachers as they have greater contribution in character building of the students.

"The well groomed nations respect their teachers as it is equally important to the respect of parents. Besides being international acceptance, it is also our religious duty to respect our teachers as all Prophets were sent as teachers to groom and teach their people," said Abdul Jaleel, Principal, Government Higher Secondary school, Rawalpindi while talking to APP here Tuesday.

It is the most respectable profession in the developed countries as the status of teachers is above all citizens there and for this reason, their nations are developing in a positive way. Likewise in Pakistan, we have various organizations and associations who raise the issues related to the educators and make sure to give them due rights.

The government also supports the teachers' community through various facilities and today our salary packages are better that has ultimately benefited in making the performance of teachers better.

Despite the limited resources, teachers in Pakistan are serving the nation with untiring efforts which results in trained professionals in almost every field, he said adding that there is a teacher behind every successful and genius person.

"We are nuclear power and have progressed in many fields which is also due to the education, guidance and training given by the teachers who not only educate their students but also bring confidence in the personalities," he commented on the International Teachers Day.

"We expect more or equal dignity to the teachers in Pakistan like it is given to the teachers in the developed countries to make them empowered and confident for serving the nation with more hardwork as our students compete in the international markets in various field and they need basic training in a groomed environment," he said.

This day is celebrated every year at international and national levels through various activities and highlight the role of teachers, their contribution and issues and the teachers are thankful to all segments of society who celebrate this day, he remarked.

Another teacher, Amna Munawwar from private sector said the international day of teachers is the time to renew our pledge that we are the builders of future nations and performing our duties with complete responsibility for which we want to get our due place in the society like other professions.

More Stories From Pakistan

