Int’l Technical Training Course on Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science from Oct 24-26

COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation has planned to arrange “International Technical Training Course on Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science” from October 24-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation has planned to arrange “International Technical Training Course on Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science” from October 24-26.

The training is being organized by COMSTECH and the Pakistan Vacuum Society, in collaboration with the International Union for vacuum science technique and Applications (IUVSTA).

According to COMSTECH, the three-day day training course is aimed at providing young scientists, researchers and technologists an opportunity to interact with eminent specialists working in the field of Vacuum and Surface Science to explore the latest trends and modern applications in this area.

It will also help to develop expertise in the allied fields of Vacuum Technology like thin film, material characterization and nanotechnology to introduce modern concepts in the surface science industry.

The themes of the training include Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science, Surface Science of Catalysis, electrocatalysis and Photocatalysis, Thin Film Deposition Methods, Plasma Surface Treatments, Surface Engineering and Functionalization, Functional Surfaces and Coatings, Surface Science Applied to Energy Conversion and storage, Surface Nanotechnology and Devices, Advances in Surface Characterization tools and Semiconductors – Surface and Interface.

The resource persons will be the world's leading scientists or researchers from the field of surface science. The course will be for physical as well as virtual participants.

The details of the course are available at the web link: https://comstech.org/international-technical-training-course/