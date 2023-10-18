Open Menu

Int’l Technical Training Course On Vacuum Applications In Applied Surface Science From Oct 24-26

Sumaira FH Published October 18, 2023 | 06:29 PM

Int’l Technical Training Course on Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science from Oct 24-26

COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation has planned to arrange “International Technical Training Course on Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science” from October 24-26

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Oct, 2023) COMSTECH-the OIC Standing Committee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation has planned to arrange “International Technical Training Course on Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science” from October 24-26.

The training is being organized by COMSTECH and the Pakistan Vacuum Society, in collaboration with the International Union for vacuum science technique and Applications (IUVSTA).

According to COMSTECH, the three-day day training course is aimed at providing young scientists, researchers and technologists an opportunity to interact with eminent specialists working in the field of Vacuum and Surface Science to explore the latest trends and modern applications in this area.

It will also help to develop expertise in the allied fields of Vacuum Technology like thin film, material characterization and nanotechnology to introduce modern concepts in the surface science industry.

The themes of the training include Vacuum Applications in Applied Surface Science, Surface Science of Catalysis, electrocatalysis and Photocatalysis, Thin Film Deposition Methods, Plasma Surface Treatments, Surface Engineering and Functionalization, Functional Surfaces and Coatings, Surface Science Applied to Energy Conversion and storage, Surface Nanotechnology and Devices, Advances in Surface Characterization tools and Semiconductors – Surface and Interface.

The resource persons will be the world's leading scientists or researchers from the field of surface science. The course will be for physical as well as virtual participants.

The details of the course are available at the web link: https://comstech.org/international-technical-training-course/

Related Topics

Pakistan World Film And Movies Technology Young October From Industry OIC

Recent Stories

CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by lead ..

CBI breaks new ground at GITEX Global 2023 by leading digital revolution

2 minutes ago
 President for enhancing trade, economic cooperatio ..

President for enhancing trade, economic cooperation with Morocco

18 minutes ago
 HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for af ..

HEC deliberates on capacity-building policy for affiliated colleges of Punjab

18 minutes ago
 ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of s ..

ADQ FWD paper showcases transformative impact of sovereign wealth funds

32 minutes ago
 Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as th ..

Arab world blames Israel for hospital strike as thousands rally

10 minutes ago
 Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand am ..

Global accolades for NUST researchers: 31 stand among the top 2%

10 minutes ago
PSX loses 99 points

PSX loses 99 points

10 minutes ago
 UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Mi ..

UAE calls for strengthening cooperation between Middle Eastern countries to buil ..

1 hour ago
 Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union ..

Noura Al Kaabi meets Ambassador of European Union to UAE

2 hours ago
 UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to histo ..

UAE a pivotal and influential contributor to historic international decisions

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, China firms sign MoU for $1.5b investmen ..

Pakistan, China firms sign MoU for $1.5b investment in petroleum sector

10 minutes ago
 Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint ventu ..

Presight AI and TOTM Technologies form joint venture for proprietary technology ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan