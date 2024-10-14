Open Menu

Int'l Theatre Festival To Start From Nov 9 At Alhamra Arts Centre

Sumaira FH Published October 14, 2024 | 11:18 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2024) Ajoka Theatre is thrilled to announce the upcoming International Theatre Festival, set to take place from November 9 to 17 in the historic city of Lahore.

The theme of the festival is "Dosti" and it aims to celebrate the bonds that unite artists across cultures and borders.

The festival will showcase an array of performances, including plays, dance dramas, mime, and comedy, featuring talented artists from 12 countries including India, Iran, Indonesia, Spain and USA. This mega cultural event promises to offer a unique platform for international cultural exchange and collaboration, highlighting the universal language of theatre.

Being held in collaboration with the Lahore Arts Council and supported by the Government of Punjab, the International Theatre Festival aims to foster cultural understanding and appreciation through the performing arts. Audiences can look forward to a diverse lineup of performances that will entertain, inspire, and provoke thought, making it a hallmark event in Lahore’s cultural Calendar.

“We believe that theatre has the power to bridge gaps and build friendships,” said Festival Director Shahid Nadeem; “This festival is not just about performances, it’s about bringing people together to celebrate our shared humanity.

The event will also project image of Pakistan as a land of peace and rich cultural heritage,” he added.

The festival will take place at Alhamra Arts Centre and besides indoor performances , there will be regular outdoor performances, showcasing Pakistan’s folk performing arts including bhangra, qawali, stand-up comedy and drum circle. The 9-day festival will open with an impressive opening ceremony and will offer a rich experience including workshops, discussions, and opportunities for local artists to engage with their international counterparts. Workshops and talks at educational institutions including GC University and Kinnairds College will also be held. A panel discussion on theatre for peace will take place on 15 November and the panelists will include theatre professionals from Iran, India, US and China.

There will be no tickets but the audience will be required to obtain invitation cards from Ajoka office in Lahore Cantt or Alhamra Arts Centre on the Mall.

