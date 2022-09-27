Intl Tourism Day activities conclude with colorful prize distribution ceremony

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Sep, 2022 ) :The two-day activities of International Tourism Day 2022 concluded on Tuesday in a colorful prize distribution ceremony organized by Pakistan Tourism Development Corporation (PTDC) on the theme "Rethinking Tourism".

The events concluded with presentation of the summary recommendations formed in various sessions of National Tourism Conference and prize distribution ceremony of photographic and art competitions Advisor to Prime Minister on Tourism and sports, Awn Chaudry distributed as many as nine cash prizes and certificates to the winners of photographic competition including Ilyas Allaah Buksh, Yawer Talib, Amjad Imdad Rashdi, Abdul Baqi, Altaf Noori, Zulfiqar Ali, Muzamil Hussain Toori, Asif Hussain and Shahbaz Ahmed. A total of six cash prizes were given to the winners of painting competition.

Speaking on the occasion, Awn Chaudry said that tourism sector which has many opportunities of job creation, is the priority of the government but right now we have to focus on those hit by worst disaster of floods and the nation must be united to support those facing worst situation of natural disaster.

With the efforts of Federal and provincial governments and the help of private sector we are now on path of progress and sustainable growth in tourism sector in Pakistan.

The recommendations made in sessions of conference, will be shared with the prime minister for further action.

Two day activities of International Tourism Day 2022 included photography competition, photo and painting exhibition, display of tourism stalls, heritage crafts exhibition, Islamabad Sightseeing tour for students and youth at PNCA and National Tourism Conference.

Various sessions of the conference had experts and representatives of provincial, federal governments and related departments to discuss topics like removing bottlenecks to promote foreign tourism in Pakistan, recovery of tourism after floods and widespread rains, issues and challenges of mountaineering and trekking tourism in Pakistan, tourism development and promotion in Islamabad Capital territory, Initiatives of provincial tourism departments for the development and promotion of tourism.

The purpose of all these activities was to highlight the importance of tourism for boosting economy and create awareness among the people especially young generation for supporting and promoting the tourism industry and project soft image of the country, said Aftab ur Rehman Rana, Managing Director PTDC on the occasion.

He said the recommendations made during the conference are an effort to find out solution to remove bottle necks that create issues in the sector of tourism. Floods not only affected people, their life and property but huge losses to tourism sector including landscapes, hotels, heritage sites and related industries.

Earlier, a documentary on tourism destinations, potential of tourism in Pakistan, natural beauty, heritage and landmarks of Pakistan was shown to the audience.

The events were organized in collaboration with partner organization including Serena Hotels, Hashoo Group of Hotels, Destination Hotels, Marriot Hotels, PNCA, Punjab Tourism, STFP and COTHM.