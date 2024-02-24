Open Menu

Int’l Training Workshop On “Electric Mobility For ECO Member Countries” To Be Held In China

Umer Jamshaid Published February 24, 2024 | 06:20 PM

Int’l training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” to be held in China

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Feb, 2024) ECO Science Foundation (ECOSF) in collaboration with the National Electric Vehicle Technology Innovation Center, China will arrange an international training workshop on “Electric Mobility for ECO Member Countries” in Beijing, China in the month of April.

This workshop, scheduled to be held from April 15-29, will offer a unique opportunity for the relevant professional with sound knowledge of electric mobility to acquire the necessary insights, knowledge, and strategies for scaling up electric mobility in the ECO Member Countries.

According to the ECOSF, the organizing partners will provide local hospitality, including hotel accommodation, meals, and local transportation duration of the training while the participants are required to cover their airfare to Beijing, China.

The workshop is aimed at elevating the technical capacity of the participants in Electric Vehicle (EV) development and providing first-hand knowledge of China’s EV products and technologies. The key focus areas of the workshop will be Regulations and Inspection, Development Models, vehicles Design and Technology, Industry Trends and Future Prospects, and Technological Advancements and Sustainability.

The government officials, entrepreneurs, industrial practitioners, and research scholars from ECO member countries in the automotive and transport sectors are expected to attend the workshop.

The participants having excellent English communication skills, relevant work experience in industries such as automobiles, transportation, or clean energy, and the ability to provide reports on the current development status of their domestic automotive industry will participate in the workshop.

This opportunity will enhance international collaboration by providing an opportunity for the participants to have networking with experts from ECO member countries.

The training workshop will enable participants to visit cutting-edge enterprises for hands-on learning and help promote industry exchange with China’s EV leaders.

