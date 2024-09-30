Int'l Translation Day: AIOU Emphasizes Importance Of Language
Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) prioritizes the promotion of intellectual foundations, actively engaged in opening the closed doors of culture and civilization through translation.
These remarks were made by Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor AIOU, during a seminar held in celebration of International Translation Day.
He highlighted that the university is giving special attention to the promotion of languages and has established centres for Russian, Chinese, and Turkish languages, with a Japanese Language Center to be inaugurated soon.
The Vice-Chancellor also extended his congratulations to the Center for Languages and Translation Studies for organizing the successful event on International Translation Day.
Other notable speakers included Professor Dr. Alia Sohail, former Vice-Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University; Brigadier Waseem Ahmed, former Director of ISPR; Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dean of Languages at University of Lahore; Dr. Qibla Ayaz, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Peshawar; and Dr. Shehzad Iqbal Sham, Senior Research Fellow.
The event was hosted by Dr. Lubna Umar from the Center for Languages and Translation Studies.
Speakers highlighted the vital role of those who have shared intellectual foundations, describing them as unsung heroes who have opened new doors to knowledge and creativity.
They emphasized that nations are built through language, with countries like Germany, China, the Netherlands, and Australia exemplifying significant progress through their linguistic capabilities. Today, we honor those who have conveyed these foundations.
The transfer of one language into another signifies cultural integration, and true translation seamlessly brings one creation into another, making it feel natural and effortless.
Dr. Qibla Ayaz underscored the significance of translation in academic fields, noting that it is a long and dedicated intellectual effort.
He added that translators have historically played a crucial role in spreading knowledge and ideas.
Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director CeLTs, expressed his gratitude to Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and all departments for their support in organizing the event.
He mentioned that this seminar was part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations at the university.
The seminar also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate International Translation Day.
