Open Menu

Int'l Translation Day: AIOU Emphasizes Importance Of Language

Faizan Hashmi Published September 30, 2024 | 03:00 PM

Int'l Translation Day: AIOU emphasizes importance of language

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) prioritizes the promotion of intellectual foundations, actively engaged in opening the closed doors of culture and civilization through translation.

These remarks were made by Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice-Chancellor AIOU, during a seminar held in celebration of International Translation Day.

He highlighted that the university is giving special attention to the promotion of languages and has established centres for Russian, Chinese, and Turkish languages, with a Japanese Language Center to be inaugurated soon.

The Vice-Chancellor also extended his congratulations to the Center for Languages and Translation Studies for organizing the successful event on International Translation Day.

Other notable speakers included Professor Dr. Alia Sohail, former Vice-Chancellor of Rawalpindi Women University; Brigadier Waseem Ahmed, former Director of ISPR; Dr. Asghar Nadeem Syed, Dean of Languages at University of Lahore; Dr. Qibla Ayaz, former Vice-Chancellor of University of Peshawar; and Dr. Shehzad Iqbal Sham, Senior Research Fellow.

The event was hosted by Dr. Lubna Umar from the Center for Languages and Translation Studies.

Speakers highlighted the vital role of those who have shared intellectual foundations, describing them as unsung heroes who have opened new doors to knowledge and creativity.

They emphasized that nations are built through language, with countries like Germany, China, the Netherlands, and Australia exemplifying significant progress through their linguistic capabilities. Today, we honor those who have conveyed these foundations.

The transfer of one language into another signifies cultural integration, and true translation seamlessly brings one creation into another, making it feel natural and effortless.

Dr. Qibla Ayaz underscored the significance of translation in academic fields, noting that it is a long and dedicated intellectual effort.

He added that translators have historically played a crucial role in spreading knowledge and ideas.

Dr. Ghulam Ali, Director CeLTs, expressed his gratitude to Vice-Chancellor, Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, and all departments for their support in organizing the event.

He mentioned that this seminar was part of the ongoing Golden Jubilee celebrations at the university.

The seminar also featured a cake-cutting ceremony to commemorate International Translation Day.

Related Topics

Australia Russia China Germany Rawalpindi Progress Nasir Netherlands Ghulam Ali Allama Iqbal Open University Women Gold Event All From

Recent Stories

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellen ..

Pakistan Education Academy Hosts Academic Excellence Awards

2 hours ago
 IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 20 ..

IIFA AWARDS ANNOUNCES IT’S HIGHLY ANTICIPATED 2024 WINNERS IN THE POPULAR CATE ..

2 hours ago
 Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

Ushna Shah reveals struggle with mental illness

2 hours ago
 Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muham ..

Missing Deputy Superintendent of Adiala Jail Muhammad Akram returns home

2 hours ago
 This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check ..

This year’s second and last solar eclipse: check latest details

2 hours ago
 What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

What is Hezbollah and how powerful is it?

2 hours ago
SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeal ..

SC postpones hearing on Article 63-A review appeals due to Justice Muneeb's abse ..

2 hours ago
 SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punj ..

SC nullifies LHC’s single bench decision on Punjab Election Tribunals

2 hours ago
 Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

Azma Bukhari calls for social media monitoring

3 hours ago
 Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamaba ..

Islamic scholar Dr. Zakir Naik arrives in Islamabad

3 hours ago
 Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

Railways offer 50% concession for disabled persons

3 hours ago
 PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

PakVEng Test series: Tickets go on sale today

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan