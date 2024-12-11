Open Menu

Int’l Universal Health Coverage Day To Be Observed On Dec 12

Sumaira FH Published December 11, 2024 | 03:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Dec, 2024) International Universal Health Coverage Day to be observed on Dec12 globally, including in Pakistan, with aims to raise awareness for the need of strong and resilient health systems and universal health coverage with multi-stakeholders.

Pakistan Development Alliance (PDA), led by Awaz Foundation, has headed a campaign all over the country on Universal Health Coverage Day to mobilize people on health and its importance. 

Different theaters, FM and radio shows, message campaigns, walks, and sessions were also carried out throughout a day with community including health experts and government officials.

