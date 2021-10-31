(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2021 ) :Chief executive officer of Knight Human Management (KHM) Shalan & GL Pakistan Khalid Nawaz on Sunday said that number of International Universities including UK, Canada, Germany, Italy, Australia, Turkey, Kyrgyzstan, Sweden and Hungary were offering full scholarships to deserving Pakistani students.

He was addressing the participants of a workshop held here to aware students about opportunities of study abroad on full scholarships. A large number of students participated in the awareness workshop and learned about the opportunities available in international universities for higher education at the information desk.

Khalid Nawaz said that there were scholarships for Pakistani students in 230 postgraduate programs in international universities which include MBBS, Nursing, M.

Phil., PhD, Medical Pharmacy, Biochemistry, Finance, Economics, Mechanical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Photonics, Information Technology, business Studies, Arts, Media and Design and others, he mentioned.

He said"These free opportunities of higher professional education in international universities are a blessing for our students who should take full advantage of the same.""While studying together with international students, our students can get acquainted with the trends of the modern world and they will also get new opportunities for research and exploration," he said.

Khalid Nawaz further said"In this way our youth can be able to play an important role in overcoming poverty and unemployment as well as strengthening the national economy."