ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) International Volunteer Day for Economic and Social Development is going to be observed on December 5 globally including Pakistan, to recognize the tireless efforts of volunteers.

International Volunteer Day’s theme, "Solidarity through Volunteering," highlights the importance of unity and caring for one another.

On this day, volunteers reaffirm their objectives for selfless service, showcasing humanity's best and working towards peace, sustainable development, and human rights.