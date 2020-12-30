ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Dec, 2020 ) :Two-day International Water Conference concluded here on Wednesday after strong deliberations by the experts over the importance of research on water related issues to come up with strong solutions.

The 6th International Water Conference was arranged by Pakistan Council of Research in Water Resources (PCRWR) in partnership with Riphah International University, The Asia Foundation and Pakistan Institute of Development Economics.

The speakers discussed the key thematic areas including Water for all (Water, food Energy Nexus), H2O Podcast, Blue Economy, Water and Environment.

The Chairman Federal Flood Commission, Ahmad Kamal was the chief guest at the inaugural session of the conference held at PCRWR.

Speaking on the occasion, he suggested that generating knowledge, awareness and knowledge management is crucial for good water resources management in the country.

The Chairman PCRWR, Dr Muhammad Ashraf stressed on the importance of setting research priorities according to the issues in hand, which is water scarcity and prevailing scenario of unfair utilization of water resources.

The Deputy Vice Chancellor, Prof Dr. Saad Nadeem Zafar stressed on the modernization of water resources management through application of Artificial Intelligence and IoT.

The Vice Chancellor (Acting), Prof. Dr. Durr e Nayab highlighted unfair water pricing, virtual water trade and the state of underutilized "Blue Economy" of Pakistan.

Director Program, The Asia Foundation, Farid Alam highlighted the importance of Water Energy Food nexus in the context of climate change and suggested to put research efforts in this context.

The inaugural session followed by the virtual presentation sessions by the researchers.

All six conference sessions were held virtually involving 62 presenters, Master and PhD students from higher education institutions of Pakistan from far and wide of the country.

The students presented some very innovative research projects regarding wastewater quality management and treatment.