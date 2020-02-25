Three days 3rd Intentional Watercolor Biennale titled "Pearls of Peace Season-III" to start on Wednesday at Centre of Excellence in Art & Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2020 ) :Three days 3rd Intentional Watercolor Biennale titled "Pearls of Peace Season-III" to start on Wednesday at Centre of Excellence in Art & Design (CEAD) of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology (MUET), Jamshoro.

The Biennale is being organized by CEAD in collaboration with International Watercolour Society (IWS) and Fabrianoin Acquarello, Italy, the university spokesman informed and added that Sindh Minister for Culture and Tourism Syed Sardar Ali Shah, Provincial Minster for Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi, MPA Qasim Siraj Soomro, Vice-chancellor Mehran University Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili, Dr. Shafqat Ali Shah, Secretary Universities and Boards Government of Sindh Muhammad Riazuddin Chairman of Sindh Government's Committee for Universities and board Prof.

Dr. Abdul Qadeer Rajput, Director CEAD Prof. Dr. Bhai Khan Shar and Hameed Akhund will be the guests at the inauguration ceremony of the Biennale.

"The Pearls of Peace through watercolour is the biggest art event in the history of the country that includes the artists from U. S. A, Russia, Serbia, Spain, Brazil, Iran, Canada, Argentina, Slovakia and Pakistan whereas, the watercolour paintings from more than 50 countries will be displayed in the event," the spokesman informed.

"Eminent artists, critics and people who spent their lives for promotion of art around the world will be honored with life time achievement awards,"he added.

APP/jvd/nsr ReplyReply allForward