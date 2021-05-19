Rescue 1122 was going to mark International week for road safety from today to sensitize citizens about it's importance

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2021 ) :Rescue 1122 was going to mark International week for road safety from today to sensitize citizens about it's importance .

District Emergency Officer (DEO) Rescue 1122, Dr Hussain Mian said that life was a big blessing by God and respect it.

He urged the citizens to play their effective role in making own and other's lives safer.

The purpose of observing road safety week was to create awareness among people about losses of road traffic accidents.

The road users were asked to must use seat belt while driving, not to allow less age kids to drive motorcycles or vehicles, use of helmet and side mirrors and no use of mobile phone while driving.

He said that seminars would be conducted at each Tehsil of the district while pamphlets were distributed on first day of the drive at Rescue central station.

The drive would continue till May 23.