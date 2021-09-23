Like other parts of the world, the international week of dead was marked in the Federal Capital on Thursday with a strong call for ensuring communication and social inclusion right to hearing impaired kids through massive awareness among masses

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the world, the international week of dead was marked in the Federal Capital on Thursday with a strong call for ensuring communication and social inclusion right to hearing impaired kids through massive awareness among masses.

Special Education Center for Hearing Impaired Children H-9/4 organized an event to observe the week. The World Federation of Hearing impaired declared 'We sign for Human Rights' as this year theme which called for learning and respecting sign language by all the members of the society.

A colorful event with limited presence of participants in line with the COVID-19 SOPs was held at the multi-purpose hall of the special education center. The guests were received by academic in charges of its different wings.

The celebrations began with national anthem presented by patriotic impaired students in sign language, while hard of hearing college student Syed Ali Raza Kazmi recited verses of the Holy Quran.

Welcome address was delivered by Senior Audiologist Dr. Irfan, whereas orientation presentation was given by programme coordinator Naureen Altaf.

Pakistan Association of Deaf Chairman Irfan Mumtaz, Azima Dhanjee from ConnectHear, Sheikh Jawad Ahmed from AbbayKhao and Faizan Jillani from Limited Liability Company Texas USA communicated with students in sign language via video messages.

Few passed out deaf students were also hosted by the special education centre.

Students shared their success stories and motivated others and asked them to focus on studies and be proud of sign language.

Director environment, Regional Environmental Directorate F-9 Park Rana kashif Nazeer also attended the event to encourage the deaf students towards healthy activities like plantation and gardening.

Past Directors and teachers of the center also attended the event. Their long lasting impact on the lives of the deaf students was applauded.

Director of the center Dr. Shahbaz Khalid Ranjha expressed delight over hosting the event in collaboration with Parent teachers Association. Officers from Directorate General of Special Education were also invited to share the achievements and inspirations of Deaf students.

Scholars from universities, philanthropist and media persons were also among invitees.

The programme coordinator Naureen Altaf emphasized the need for propagating sign language as a subject and also to bring forward the concerns faced by deaf community in day to day life.

Students including boys and girls presented an emotional and thought provoking performance on the theme of IDSL 2021 which is "We sign for Human Rights".

Prizes and certificates were distributed among the deaf students who got positions in thematic competitions held in HIC Center with reference to IDSL.