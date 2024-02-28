Open Menu

Int'l Wheelchair Day To Be Observed On March 1

The International Wheelchair Day will be observed on March 01 (Friday) in the country like rest of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2024) The International Wheelchair Day will be observed on March 01 (Friday) in the country like rest of the world.

The day is celebrated to highlight the invaluable role of wheelchairs in providing support, mobility, and freedom to individuals with illness, injury, or disease.

Dating back centuries, the evolution of wheelchair technology has steadily increased independence, from early manual designs to the advent of self-propelled and power wheelchairs. This day, initiated in 2008 by British blogger Steve Wilkinson, has expanded globally, recognizing and celebrating wheelchair users' achievements and contributions worldwide.

