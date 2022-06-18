UrduPoint.com

Int'l Widows Day To Be Marked On June 23

June 18, 2022

Int'l Widows Day to be marked on June 23

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2022 ) :International Widows' Day will be marked on June 23 (Thursday) across the globe to address poverty and injustice faced by widows and their children in many countries. It was officially recognized by the United Nations in 2010.

The situation of widows in many countries is desolate.

The first officially recognized International Widows' Day on June 23, 2011 was marked with a conference held in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The plight of widows world-wide has been the foundation's focus since it was established in 1997. Women in many countries experience great hardship after their husbands die. "They are not looked after by governments or NGOs and they are shunned by society."

