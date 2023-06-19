ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :International Widows' Day will be marked on Friday across the globe to address poverty and injustice faced by widows and their children in many countries.

According to a report released here,the situation of widows in many countries was desolate.

The first officially recognized International Widows' Day on June 23, 2011 was marked with a conference held in the United Nations headquarters in New York.

The plight of widows world-wide has been the foundation's focus since it was established in 1997.