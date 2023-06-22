Open Menu

Int'l Widows Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 22, 2023 | 03:20 PM

Int'l Widows Day to be marked tomorrow

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2023 ) :International Widows' Day will be marked on Friday across the globe to address poverty and injustice faced by widows and their children in many countries.

According to a report released here, the situation of widows in many countries was desolate.

The first officially recognized International Widows' Day on June 23, 2011, was marked with a conference held at the United Nations (UN's) headquarters in New York.

The plight of widows worldwide has been the foundation's focus since it was established in 1997.

C:zkz/P:zkz/L:mub/E:mub/I:ahn/R:ahn\778

Related Topics

United Nations New York June

Recent Stories

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of ..

Ruler of Umm Al Qaiwain pardons prisoners ahead of Eid Al Adha

28 minutes ago
 UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

UAE President receives Iran’s Foreign Minister

43 minutes ago
 ‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28 ..

‘Cause for optimism on raising ambition at COP28’: Finland’s Climate Envoy

2 hours ago
 PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global ..

PM Shehbaz in Paris to participate in 'New Global Financing Pact Summit'

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 June 2023

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 22 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

6 hours ago
realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ ..

Realme Soars 29 Places in the Top 50 Kantar BrandZ Chinese Global Brand Builders ..

15 hours ago
 Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub ..

Rescuers cling to hope in race to find Titanic sub

16 hours ago
 Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canarie ..

Nearly 40 migrants feared dead off Spain's Canaries

16 hours ago
 Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operatio ..

Naval Chief lauds officers, men for HADR operations during cyclone, floods

16 hours ago
 China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yiel ..

China-Pakistan to jointly introduce more high-yielding crop varieties in Pakista ..

16 hours ago
 PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination ..

PMDC to conduct National Registration Examination in August

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan