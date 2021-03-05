ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2021 ) :In connection with ongoing campaign titled "Strong Family, Strong Woman, Strong Society" and International Women's Day, the Jamaat Islami (JI) Women Wing will organize a conference for women journalists here on Sunday to highlight and mitigate the issues faced by them in various media houses.

Spokesperson of JI Women Wing Shabana Ayaz told APP that Deputy Secretary General JI Women Wing Sakina Shahid would chair the conference.

The conference would be addressed by Ameer JI Senator Sirajul Haq wherein debates would be held to seek way out from the prevailing gender discriminations with women workers, identify and present amicable solution to them.

The conference will be held at Hill View Hotel F-7 Markaz Islamabad on Sunday, March 7, from 3pm to 6pm, she added.

She said that the women media persons would be especially encouraged to participate in the conference.