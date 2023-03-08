Vice-Chancellor (VC), Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur on Wednesday flagged off a rally organized on the eve of International Women's Day, celebrated across the world on March 8

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Vice-Chancellor (VC), Begum Nusrat Bhutto Women University, Sukkur on Wednesday flagged off a rally organized on the eve of International Women's Day, celebrated across the world on March 8.

The rally was attended by faculty members, scholars and students.

The Vice-Chancellor, Prof Dr Nusrat Mangan said both men and women have to come forward and join hands to achieve gender equality and make the society a better place to live in.

She said that this shows that academic institutions can play a great role in spreading the message of gender equality.

VC said that the girl students on the occasion, said that women should get educated and gain knowledge and create resources to become financially self-sufficient.