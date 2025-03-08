Int’l women day observes with great enthusiasm across Pakistan

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) International Women's Day themed "For all Women and Girls: Rights, Equality, Empowerment" was observed with great enthusiasm and zeal on Saturday across the country and worldwide.

This year's theme emphasizes the importance of universal rights and opportunities, ensuring that every woman and girl can contribute to a more equitable future.

President Asif Ali Zardari said Pakistan was committed for advancing women’s rights in line with its constitutional provisions and international commitments.

In a message on International Women’s Day celebrated on March 8, he said, "Today, Pakistan joins the world in celebrating International Women’s Day to highlight women's resilience and their contributions in shaping societies and driving progress."

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has announced a major initiative to integrate women associated with cottage industries and small businesses into the Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) sector.

The announcement was made on International Women’s Day during a review meeting on ongoing reforms under the Small and Medium Enterprise Development Authority (SMEDA).

Speaking at the meeting, the Prime Minister emphasized the need for women’s economic empowerment and directed authorities to provide essential capital and facilities on a priority basis to businesswomen in the cottage industry.

Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq emphasized that empowering women and integrating them into the national mainstream was imperative for developing a progressive society.

He said that providing equal opportunities to women in all sectors of life is crucial for country's progress. Ayaz Sadiq expressed these views on the occasion of International Women's Day, observed worldwide on March 8.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has said that educated and empowered women were the guarantee of a bright and prosperous Punjab.

In her message on International Women’s Day, the CM emphasized the importance of women’s empowerment, equality, and protection. She highlighted the steps taken by the Punjab government to ensure women’s rights and their active participation in all spheres of life.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah has said that the Sindh government was taking steps for more development of women in the province.

On the occasion of International Women's Day, he paid tribute to the mothers, sisters and daughters of Sindh. Murad said that the Sindh government was determined to empower women in every field of life.

Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti said that women were the main pillar in the development and prosperity of any society.

In his message on the occasion of International Women's Day, he said that the Balochistan government was taking serious steps to protect the rights of women, provide equal opportunities and empower them in every field.

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur asserted that inclusion of women in policymaking was indispensable for achieving national interest and to improve living standard of people.

In a message issued by his office on International Women's Day, KP CM said that women constitute more than half of our population, and their role in development is undeniable.

Governor of Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori, in his message on International Women’s Day, said that women play a commendable role in economic, social, and national development, and Pakistani women are actively contributing to the country's progress.

He emphasized that empowering women is essential for national development, and a large number of women are participating in IT courses at Governor House.

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Faisal Karim Kundi, in his message on International Women’s Day, emphasized that women were the cornerstone of any society’s progress and prosperity.

He stated that the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) has always been committed to protecting women's rights and dignity and would continue for the cause.

Governor Kundi highlighted the vision of the Shaheed Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, who strongly advocated for equal opportunities for women so they could excel in all fields.

Chairman Pakistan Peoples’ Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari extended heartfelt greetings to women in Pakistan and all around the world on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

In a message, he paid tribute to women on their strength, resilience, and invaluable contributions in every sphere of life and reaffirmed his unwavering commitment for the protection and promotion of the women.

The Senate of Pakistan passed a unanimous resolution urging all stakeholders, including government agencies, civil society organizations, the private sector, media, academia, and individuals, to join hands in advancing gender equality and empowering women.

The resolution called for bold, decisive, and sustained efforts were essential for creating a more inclusive, equitable, and just society.

As the world was observing the International Women’s Day, the sufferings and victimization of Kashmiri women at the hands of Indian troops, police and agencies continue unabated in Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).