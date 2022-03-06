UrduPoint.com

Int'l Women Day To Be Marked On March 8

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2022 | 01:20 PM

Int'l Women Day to be marked on March 8

ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :International Women's Day will be marked on March 8 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate Women's achievements throughout history and across nations.

International Women's Day celebrates women's achievements worldwide.

The purpose of International Women's Day (IWD) is to uphold women's achievements, recognize challenges, and focus greater attention on women's rights and gender equality. It is celebrated worldwide to spotlight women, their issues and achievements, and has a different theme each year.

"The world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has achieved gender equality." writes the United Nations, and has set a goal for gender equality by 2030. The UN sees International Women's Day as "a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities." According to the United Nations, women earn 23% less than men globally and occupy only 24% of parliamentary seats worldwide. On International Women's Day, March 8, various events are held worldwide. Like seminars, marches, and concerts, the events celebrate women and highlight the inequalities that women experience worldwide.

The focus at the events picks up on various themes such as innovation, the portrayal of women in the media, or the importance of education and career opportunities.

Women of all backgrounds: Political, community, and business leaders, as well as leading educators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and television personalities, are usually invited to speak on the day.

Students in schools and other educational settings participate in special lessons, debates, or presentations about the importance of women in society, their influence, and issues that affect them. In some countries, school children bring gifts to their female teachers and women receive small presents from friends or family members. Many workplaces make a special mention about International Women's Day through internal newsletters or notices or by handing out promotional material focusing on the day.

The first International Women's Day occurred on March 19 in 1911. The inaugural event, which included rallies and organized meetings, was a big success in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. The March 19 date was chosen because it commemorated the day that the Prussian king promised to introduce women's votes in 1848. The promise gave hope for equality, but it was a promise that he failed to keep.

Related Topics

Pakistan World United Nations Business Education Germany Progress Austria Switzerland Denmark March Women Family Media Event TV All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th March 2022

5 hours ago
 PTI is not only political party but a movement fo ..

PTI is not only political party but a movement for change: Ali M Khan

14 hours ago
 Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties ..

Israel president to visit Turkey next week as ties thaw

14 hours ago
 CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelin ..

CDA chair assures to prepare PC-I on IWMB guidelines to revive Zoo

14 hours ago
 'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for p ..

'Huqooq-e-Sindh March' long-awaited movement for public rights: Chaudhry Fawad H ..

14 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>