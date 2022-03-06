ISLAMABAD, Mar 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2022 ) :International Women's Day will be marked on March 8 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate Women's achievements throughout history and across nations.

The purpose of International Women's Day (IWD) is to uphold women's achievements, recognize challenges, and focus greater attention on women's rights and gender equality. It is celebrated worldwide to spotlight women, their issues and achievements, and has a different theme each year.

"The world has made unprecedented advances, but no country has achieved gender equality." writes the United Nations, and has set a goal for gender equality by 2030. The UN sees International Women's Day as "a time to reflect on progress made, to call for change and to celebrate acts of courage and determination by ordinary women, who have played an extraordinary role in the history of their countries and communities." According to the United Nations, women earn 23% less than men globally and occupy only 24% of parliamentary seats worldwide. On International Women's Day, March 8, various events are held worldwide. Like seminars, marches, and concerts, the events celebrate women and highlight the inequalities that women experience worldwide.

The focus at the events picks up on various themes such as innovation, the portrayal of women in the media, or the importance of education and career opportunities.

Women of all backgrounds: Political, community, and business leaders, as well as leading educators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and television personalities, are usually invited to speak on the day.

Students in schools and other educational settings participate in special lessons, debates, or presentations about the importance of women in society, their influence, and issues that affect them. In some countries, school children bring gifts to their female teachers and women receive small presents from friends or family members. Many workplaces make a special mention about International Women's Day through internal newsletters or notices or by handing out promotional material focusing on the day.

The first International Women's Day occurred on March 19 in 1911. The inaugural event, which included rallies and organized meetings, was a big success in Austria, Denmark, Germany, and Switzerland. The March 19 date was chosen because it commemorated the day that the Prussian king promised to introduce women's votes in 1848. The promise gave hope for equality, but it was a promise that he failed to keep.