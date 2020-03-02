UrduPoint.com
Int'l Women Day To Be Marked On March 8

Int'l Women Day to be marked on March 8

Like other parts of the globe, International Women's Day will be marked on March 8 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate women's achievements throughout history and across nations

Like other parts of the globe, International Women's Day will be marked on March 8 across the globe including Pakistan to celebrate women's achievements throughout history and across nations.

It is also known as the United Nations (UN) Day for Women's Rights and International Peace. It is also focused on helping women to gain equal participation in global development.

The first International Women's Day occurred on March 19 in 1911. The date was chosen, as it commemorated the day that the Prussian king promised to introduce votes for women in 1848.

The International Women's Day date was moved to March 8 in 1913 when the first women conference was convened in Mexico City.

The UN General Assembly then invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for Women's Rights and International Peace in 1977. The day aimed to help nations worldwide eliminate discrimination against women.

The majority of the world's 1.3 billion absolute poor are women. On average, women receive between 30 and 40 percent less pay than men earn for the same work.

Women also continue to be victims of violence, with sexual assault and domestic violence listed as significant causes of disability and death among women worldwide.

The achievements of women, who excelled in their fields including political, community and business leaders, as well as leading educators, inventors, entrepreneurs and television personalities are highlighted on the day.

Such events may include seminars, conferences, dialogues, walks, workshops etc. The messages given at these events often focus on various themes like innovation, portrayal of women in the media, or the importance of education and career opportunities.

