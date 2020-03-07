UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Women Day To Be Marked Tomorrow

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 05:07 PM

Int'l Women Day to be marked tomorrow

International Women Day will be marked tomorrow (March 8) in federal capital, like across the globe, to acknowledge outstanding contributions rendered by womenfolk in diverse fields and to raising voices for ensuring their due rights in society

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ):International Women Day will be marked tomorrow (March 8) in federal capital, like across the globe, to acknowledge outstanding contributions rendered by womenfolk in diverse fields and to raising voices for ensuring their due rights in society.

This year's Women's day theme is "I am Generation Equality: Realizing Women's Rights".

According to the programme schedule issued here, different seminars ,conferences, walks and events would take place to highlight the significance of the role of Women's in the state and society.

The main event of 'Aurat Azadi March' would be held in the capital on Sunday (tomorrow) by the Women Democratic Front (WDF), Awami Workers Party, Women's Action Forum, Human Rights Commission of Pakistan, Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists, Mazdoor Kissan Party and Progressive Students Federation.

The Aurat Azadi March will also be joined by a number of women from different walks of life at the National Press Club.

A day-long programme featuring traditional food by women entrepreneurs, folk music and dance, artisan's stalls, display of paintings by students and a seminar on "Women rights and law in Pakistan" will be arranged at the Lok Virsa.

The event will be arranged by Ministry of Human Rights in collaboration with Lok Virsa and Potohar Development Organization (PODA).

Foundation for Arts, Culture and Education (FACE) and World Bank will celebrate International Women Day on March 10 (Tuesday) through Artisanal Handicrafts, Interactive sessions, Sports, Food and Music etc.

Pakistan Council of the Arts (PNCA) will arrange a seminar on "Women Creativity and Challenges" on March 10 to commemorate the day.

Jammu Kashmir Islamic Political Party and Jammu Kashmir Self Determination Movement International organized a seminar titled "Women's Day: the Plight of Kashmiri Women" on March 7 (Saturday).

The seminar was organized to highlight the role of women and pay tribute to Aasiya Indrabi and other Kashmiri leaders.

The United Nations first celebrated International Women's Day during International Women's Year in 1975. By 1977, the UN and its member states declared March 8 as an official day for Women's rights and for world peace. Since then this day is being observed over the world.

Related Topics

Pakistan World World Bank Sports United Nations Music Education Azadi March Jammu March Women Sunday Event From

Recent Stories

Rs 50,306 mln tax collected in current FY till Feb ..

10 minutes ago

15 held for LPG decanting in Faisalabad

10 minutes ago

PM directs to make investigative report on wheat, ..

16 minutes ago

Malta Reports First Case of Coronavirus in 12-Year ..

12 minutes ago

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO) arrange ..

12 minutes ago

Zahid Mehmood confirmed as Naseem Shah's replaceme ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.