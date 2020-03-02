UrduPoint.com
Int'l Women Day To Be Observed On March 8

Like other parts of the country,International Women Day will be observed in Sukkur on March 8

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Mar, 2020 ) : Like other parts of the country,International Women Day will be observed in Sukkur on March 8.

This was announced by the leader of All Pakistan Women Association Rizwana Memon here on Monday.

To mark the day rallies and seminars will be organized by the women associations and NGOs. Community and human rights activists, lady health workers, teachers and female workers will actively participate in the women day rallies and seminars, he added.

