PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Chief Commissioner Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Information Commission Farrah Hamid on Wednesday said that international Women's day is an occasion to celebrate the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

In her message in connection with the day, she said that the day also marks a call to action for accelerating women's participation in all areas of civic engagements.

She said that KPIC was encouraging women on this special day to equally participate in the transparent governance system in the province, by claiming their right to information whenever required.

Farrah Hamid said that the commission was especially focusing on women's participation in its upcoming working plans of awareness on KP's right to information law in the province.