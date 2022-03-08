International Women's Day was celebrated in the Punjab capital city on Tuesday with different activities including seminars, mushaira, and walks calling for more and effective measures to ensure women's rights and protection

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2022 ) :International Women's Day was celebrated in the Punjab capital city on Tuesday with different activities including seminars, mushaira, and walks calling for more and effective measures to ensure women's rights and protection.

Punjab government departments and other institutions also arranged various programmes to highlight the importance of the day as well as the steps taken by the provincial government for the rights, protection and welfare of the women.

A "women mushaira" was held at Government College University (GCU) Lahore in connection with International Women's Day. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi along with his wife, Kiran Zaidi, attended the mushaira organised by the University's newly-established Women Development Center. Eminent female poets from different parts of the country came to the mushaira and presented their poetry. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr Asghar Zaidi said from sports to culture women need to be given the chance and support to excel in all areas. He said, they at GCU are making the best possible efforts to ensure the participation of female students in all kinds of academic, co-curricular, sports and cultural activities. "We need more women to take part in leadership so that their voices can be heard," he concluded. Later, the Vice-Chancellor presented souvenirs to the female poets.

In his message on this occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar said that respect and honour to women is an integral part of socio-cultural and religious norms of the Pakistani society, adding that the western countries can not imagine the abundance of rights enjoyed by women in Islam.

He said that Almighty Allah has given tremendous respect and honour to the women in their different roles as mother, daughter and sister. It is sanguine that the Pakistani woman is talented, hard-working and has proved her mettle in different spheres of life.

The CM regretted that no practical step was taken by the previous governments to include women in the development process and asserted that the incumbent government is committed to providing opportunities for women's development. The PTI-led government has provided ample opportunities to women to move forward as it is a beneficial investment to develop an enlightened society by providing resources for women's empowerment, he said. He pointed out that the women quota in government jobs has been increased from 5% to 15% along with further age relaxation of three years. This day demands that every possible step should be taken to help include women in a development process along with their encouragement to excel in life, the CM concluded.

Mines & Minerals Department (MMD) Punjab also arranged a seminar titled 'Champions of Change' to celebrate the exceptional contribution of women mining engineers and entrepreneurs working tirelessly in the mineral sector. Addressing the seminar as chief guest, Provincial Minister for Women Development Department Ashifa Riaz Fitiana said that every woman is the trustee of the good training of her future generations, adding that women are leaders by birth. She said that various daycare centers are being set up for the facilitation of working women.

In his message with regard to this day, Capital City Police Officer(CCPO) Lahore Additional IG Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said that the woman of present age is more confident, courageous and empowered than ever before.

The CCPO said, "Lahore police salute the brave mothers, sisters and daughters of martyrs and Ghazis and are determined to fight against sexual harassment, abuse and violence against women." He said that women in all wings of Lahore police have been showing their best skills alongside men.

Fayyaz Ahmed Dev said, "Women serving in Lahore Police are our proud and valuable asset." He said that the welfare of women serving in police is top priority, adding that equal opportunities for women and provision of conducive environment is essential for sustainable economic and social development. Immediate registration of FIRs and arrest of criminals in case of crimes against women has been ensured, he said and added women's safety app, Helpline 1242, anti women harassment and violence cell are active to facilitate affected women.

While, Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) organized a thought-storming event to acknowledge the spirit and services of the women workforce here at Qurban Lines.

The event was followed by ceremonial cake cutting by Provincial Parliamentary Secretary Home Musarrat Jamshed Cheema. The ceremony was aimed to encourage women employees of the authority for their active participation and contribution. On this occasion, Musarrat Jamshed Cheema said that the PSCA is playing a key role in women's protection, adding the women safety app is proving to be an important step in the protection of women. "I am glad to see the clear representation of women in the Punjab Safe City Authority", she added. Addressing to the participants, Chief Operating Officer Muhammad Kamran Khan said that Punjab safe cities authority is providing all possible facilities to women officers. The PSCA also engages a minimum 25 percent of women in various roles of authority.

Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) Lahore constituency also organized a rally "Women's Protection Walk" from Nasir Bagh to Kachehri Chowk.

The rally was led by JI Women's Constituency Deputy Nazima of Jamaat-e-Islami Humaira Tariq, Nazima of Central Punjab Rabia Tariq, JI Pakistan Secretary General Ameer-ul-Azeem, JI Lahore Ameer Mian Zikrullah Mujahid. A large number of women and children actively participated in the rally.

During the walk, women carried play cards demanding protection and rights of housewives and working women.

Speaking on the occasion, JI Lahore Ameer Mian Zikrullah Mujahid said that islam is the greatest advocate and protector of women's rights. He said that Islam's family system is one of the best in the world, with good training for children and protection of women's rights.

He was of the view that the real right of a woman is to be provided with education, health, protection and all her social rights, adding that women should be provided with legal and social rights such as inheritance rights, guardianship rights, rights of marriage and khula and consent to marriage granted by Islam.

Allama Syed Jawad Naqvi, Nazim-e-Ala Darul Uloom Jamia Naeemia Lahore Dr Ragheb Hussain Naeemi also spoke on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the women, men from various non-governmental organizations and civil society participated in an 'Aurat March' to mark International Women's Day and called for the protection of women's rights. The march kicked off at 2 pm from Lahore Press Club and proceeded towards the Punjab Assembly while the women raised slogans to demand equal rights and an end to systemic discrimination.