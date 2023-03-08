UrduPoint.com

Int'l Women's Day Marked To Honors Female Healthcare Workers

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 08, 2023 | 11:38 PM

Int'l Women's Day marked to honors female healthcare workers

Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, and Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, joined other distinguished guests to celebrate International Women's Day here on Wednesday

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, and Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, joined other distinguished guests to celebrate International Women's Day here on Wednesday.

The event, held in Peshawar, was organized by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center to recognize and honor the contributions of female public health workers.

During the event, the Governor and the chief secretary expressed their gratitude towards the female health workers for their invaluable services to humanity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The female health workers were recognized for their bravery, dedication, and tireless efforts in saving countless lives and providing essential health services to those in need.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Center also reiterated its commitment to providing support and resources to female public health workers, and to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the healthcare sector.

The event was attended by a diverse range of individuals, including government officials, healthcare professionals, and members of civil society.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Civil Society Ghulam Ali Women Event Government

Recent Stories

Ducab Group reports 19% year-on-year growth in 202 ..

Ducab Group reports 19% year-on-year growth in 2022 revenues

10 minutes ago
 11 policemen injured during PTI riots

11 policemen injured during PTI riots

7 minutes ago
 CDA seals One Constitution Avenue's Marketing & Sa ..

CDA seals One Constitution Avenue's Marketing & Sales Deptt

7 minutes ago
 US Armed Forces Not Funding Readiness in Arctic Re ..

US Armed Forces Not Funding Readiness in Arctic Regions - NORTHCOM Commander

7 minutes ago
 Republican Budget Proposal May Include 45% Cut to ..

Republican Budget Proposal May Include 45% Cut to Foreign Aid, Slash FBI Funding ..

7 minutes ago
 White House Says Biden's New Budget Would Cut Defi ..

White House Says Biden's New Budget Would Cut Deficit by $3Trlin in 10 Years

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.