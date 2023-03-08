(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2023 ) :Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Haji Ghulam Ali, and Chief Secretary Imdadullah Bosal, joined other distinguished guests to celebrate International Women's Day here on Wednesday.

The event, held in Peshawar, was organized by the Provincial Emergency Operations Center to recognize and honor the contributions of female public health workers.

During the event, the Governor and the chief secretary expressed their gratitude towards the female health workers for their invaluable services to humanity, particularly during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The female health workers were recognized for their bravery, dedication, and tireless efforts in saving countless lives and providing essential health services to those in need.

The Provincial Emergency Operations Center also reiterated its commitment to providing support and resources to female public health workers, and to promoting gender equality and women's empowerment in the healthcare sector.

The event was attended by a diverse range of individuals, including government officials, healthcare professionals, and members of civil society.