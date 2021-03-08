LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :International Women's Day was observed in the provincial capital on Monday to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields.

This year's theme for International Women's Day was "Women in leadership: Achieving an equal future in a COVID-19 world." Besides celebrating women's achievements, the day also aimed to raise awareness about women's equality. The day was observed in the metropolis with different seminars, conferences and events to highlight the significance of the role of women in the society.

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar in his message on International Women's Day said, "Respect of women is part of our social and religious norms." He said, "West can not even imagine the rights islam has given to women and the Allah Almighty has given respect to women by making her custodian of beautiful relations like mother, daughter and sister." The CM said that women made around 50% of the population of Pakistan and their role for socio-economic development of the country could not be neglected.

The chief minister said that previous governments did not take any practical steps to empower women, while Pakistan Tehreerk-e-Insaf (PTI) government, under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan, was determined to bring women in the mainstream.

Empowering women was the mission of the PTI government and historic steps had been taken in this regard, he said and added that 'daycare centers' had been established throughout the province, facility of hostel had been provided to the working women, new hospitals were being established for ensuring quality treatment to mother and child.

The CM maintained that more new Mother and Child care hospitals would be set up with Rs 280 million in Attock, Rajanpur, Bahawalnagar, Sialkot and Layyah. He said that work was being carried out on Mother and Child care hospital in Lahore and Mianwali.

Usman Buzdar said the government would make women of backward areas economically and socially strong, adding that women would get security, empowerment, respect and progress in new Pakistan.

Punjab Law and Cooperatives Minister Muhammad Basharat Raja said that two important bills had been introduced in the provincial assembly.

In his message on the International Women's Day, he said the bills included Woman Hostels Authority and the Enforcement of Women's Share in Inherited Property Bill 2021, which would become laws after approval. Basharat Raja said, "The Punjab Women Protection Authority has been activated to help woman victims of violence, and after Multan, women protection centers are also being set up in Rawalpindi and Lahore." He said that industrial homes were active in all districts of Punjab to make women skilled while shelter houses for helpless women including Darul Aman and Kashana centers were working across the province for helpless women and orphan girls.

Women were being given effective representation in every sector of life in Punjab, he added.

Special Assistant to Punjab Chief Minister on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan addressing a seminar held at a local hotel in connection with the International Women Day said that women could make their lives prosperous and successful by seeking lifetime guidance from Seerat-un-Nabi (Peace Be Upon Him).

She said it was need of the hour to eliminate gender discrimination, adding that societies changed when mindsets changed.

The SACM said that support of male members of the family---father, brother and husband was of utmost importance for securing the rights of women.

Dr Firdous said that women should follow in the footsteps of Hazrat Khadija (RA), Hazrat Zainab (RA) and other religious female personalities to achieve success in their lives.

She further said that country's economy could be augmented in a remarkable manner if women play their role more actively for the mainstream economy.

Lahore Arts Council (LAC) also organized an exhibition titled 'Wajood-e-Zan Kamal-e-Fan" to pay tribute to women across the country on the International Women's Day.

The women belonging to art and culture of Pakistan were paid homage through a photo exhibition.

LAC board of Governors (BoG) Chairperson Muneeza Hashmi said that the exhibition symbolized hard work, dedication and constructive spirit for the coming generations. "Our women have played a pivotal role in shaping good traditions and values," she added.

LAC Executive Director Dr Aslam Dogar said that the purpose of the exhibition was to pay tribute to women's role, talent and skills in every field.

A panel discussion on "Equal opportunities for women" was also held in which Additional Chief Secretary Iram Bukhari said the government had taken several steps to empower women.

She said that currently, a large number of women officers were appointed on administrative positions, which was a testament to the government's policies to empower women.

The International Women Day was also celebrated at Rescue 1122 Headquarters in recognition of the services of female rescuers.

DG Rescue Punjab Dr Rizwan Naseer paid rich tribute to all working women, especially those who were serving in the lifesaving emergency service.

Speakers at an international conference stressed the need to empower and educate women as their role in all segments of society was essential for development of the country.

They were speaking at a two-day international conference titled "Contemporary Gender Issues: Challenges and Opportunities", organised by the Punjab University's Department of Gender Studies at Al-Raazi Hall in connection with the International Women's Day celebrations.

Sarwar Foundation Vice Chairperson and the wife of Punjab Governor Begum Parveen Sarwar, Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Punjab University Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Chairperson Punjab Women Protection Authority Kaneez Fatima, Ministry of Human Rights Director General Muhammad Ali Khan, Dean Faculty of Behavioral and Social Sciences Prof Dr Umbreen Javed, Chairperson Department of Gender Studies Prof Dr Raana Malik, faculty members and students participated in the event.

Addressing the conference, Parveen Sarwar said that women were progressing in all fields in Pakistan. She said that the most gold medals in education were grabbed by female students, which reflected their potential in the field of education. She said that women gave respect and love to society. She said that Pakistani men were also encouraging women for their prosperity.

She said that through 'Hunargah' centers in Punjab, more than 20,000 women had been provided training in dress stitching.

Justice (retd) Nasira Javed Iqbal said everyday of the year belonged to women as the world was incomplete without them. She said that educated and skilled women could polish whole society.