A rally will organized to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and issues confronted by them

The rally will begin from Lab-e-Mehran chowk and culminated at the press club Sukkur.

Women will sing songs and present a theatre performance, said women action committee activist Advocate Rizwana Memon here on Saturday.

She said activists of women action forum, including Prof Irfana Malah, Prof Amar Sindhu, Dr Aisha Dharejo, Atiya Khoso, members of civil society including leaders of NGOs ,journalists, hundreds of women and girls, members of district bar council, journalists and others would participate in the meeting.