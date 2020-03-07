UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Int'l Women's Day On March 8

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Sat 07th March 2020 | 09:17 PM

Int'l Women's Day on March 8

A rally will organized to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and issues confronted by them

SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2020 ) :A rally will organized to commemorate the International Women's Day on March 8 (Sunday) to highlight their progress and issues confronted by them.

The rally will begin from Lab-e-Mehran chowk and culminated at the press club Sukkur.

Women will sing songs and present a theatre performance, said women action committee activist Advocate Rizwana Memon here on Saturday.

She said activists of women action forum, including Prof Irfana Malah, Prof Amar Sindhu, Dr Aisha Dharejo, Atiya Khoso, members of civil society including leaders of NGOs ,journalists, hundreds of women and girls, members of district bar council, journalists and others would participate in the meeting.

Related Topics

Civil Society Sukkur Progress March Women Sunday From Singer Pakistan Limited

Recent Stories

WHO chief calls for private sector to boost global ..

2 minutes ago

Russia to Rely More on Biometric Data to Identify ..

2 minutes ago

At Least 9 Hurt in Blast Near Pakistani Border Wit ..

2 minutes ago

Hyderabad Court awards life imprisonment , fine to ..

8 minutes ago

Swat Snow Marathon race enthralled tourists, spect ..

8 minutes ago

Moscow Keeps Log of People Coming From Countries W ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.