‘Int’l Women’s Day’ To Be Marked On March 8

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 04:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2025) International Women’s Day will be marked on March 8 (Saturday) around the globe including Pakistan under the theme of, “For ALL Women and Girls: Rights. Equality. Empowerment.”

The day will be commemorated with different events, seminars, awareness programs to highlight the importance of the day.

In Pakistan, a notable figure Fakhra Najib is a Pakistani journalist and the Executive Director of FM Power 99, a radio station dedicated to empowering women and marginalized communities through information and education.

She has pioneered an innovative distance Learning (IRI/IAI) program in collaboration with Federal and provincial government departments in the country which was benefitting 500000 children, teachers and parents including 60% females.

In celebration of International Women's Day, Fakhra Najib’s work at FM Power 99 highlights the importance of women's rights, equality, and empowerment.

The station provides a platform for women to share their stories, raise their voices, and advocate for change.

