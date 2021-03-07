(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the globe,International Women's Day will be marked on March 8 (Monday) including Pakistan to celebrate women's achievements throughout history and across the world.

In Pakistan events include seminars, conferences will be held in which the messages given at these events often focus on various themes such as innovation, the portrayal of women in the media, or the importance of education and career opportunities.Various women, including political, community, and business leaders, as well as leading educators, inventors, entrepreneurs, and television personalities, are usually invited to speak at such events on the day.

Talking to APP, Member National Assembly Ghazala Saifi said in connection with International Women's Day government's top priority is to empower women by providing technical education specially those living in rural areas.

She said to educate women government has launched several awareness campaigns at different districts of the country.

Adding she said government was adopting productive initiatives to empowering women in agricultural sector.

When women know s about her rights then she will be able to contest in any field ,she added.

Adding she said government had provided technical education to women entrepreneurs to be able to enhance their skills.

In some countries school children bring gifts to their female teachers and women receive small presents from friends or family members. Many workplaces make a special mention about International Women's Day through internal newsletters or notices, or by handing out promotional material focusing on the day.

Much progress has been made to protect and promote women's rights in recent times. However, nowhere in the world can women claim to have all the same rights and opportunities as men, according to the UN.

The majority of the world's 1.3 billion absolute poor are women. On average, women receive between 30 and 40 percent less pay than men earn for the same work. Women also continue to be victims of violence, with rape and domestic violence listed as significant causes of disability and death among women worldwide.

The first International Women's Day occurred on March 19 in 1911. The inaugural event, which included rallies and organized meetings, was a big success in countries such as Austria, Denmark, Germany and Switzerland. The March 19 date was chosen because it commemorated the day that the Prussian king promised to introduce votes for women in 1848. The promise gave hope for equality but it was a promise that he failed to keep. The International Women's Day date was moved to March 8 in 1913.

The UN drew global attention to women's concerns in 1975 by calling for an International Women's Year. It also convened the first conference on women in Mexico City that year. The UN General Assembly then invited member states to proclaim March 8 as the UN Day for Women's Rights and International Peace in 1977. The day aimed to help nations worldwide eliminate discrimination against women. It also focused on helping women gain full and equal participation in global development. International Men's Day is also celebrated on November 19 each year.

The International Women's Day logo is in purple and white and features the symbol of Venus, which is also the symbol of being female. The faces of women of all backgrounds, ages, and nations are also seen in various promotions, such as posters, postcards and information booklets, on International Women's Day. Various messages and slogans that promote the day are also publicized during this time of the year.